The MixtapE! Presents Camila Cabello, Machine Gun Kelly and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

Ain't no cryin' in the club or on new music Friday.

On March 4, Camila Cabello delighted fans when she released her new single featuring Ed Sheeran. Titled "Bam Bam," the track is expected to be featured on her third full-length album, Familia, which is coming out April 8.

"This song is mostly just about like, 'Okay, how do I make a song that shows the cycles of love and life,'" she told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. "Whatever it is that's going on in your life...hopefully, this can make you be like, 'It is that way now. But things are always taking crazy turns.'"