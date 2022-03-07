Sydney Sweeney, Porsha Williams & More Stars Say They Use This Moisturizer With 7,400+ 5-Star Reviews

We included this product shared by Sydney Sweeney, Porsha Williams, Teresa Giudice, Catherine Lowe, and Margaret Josephs because we think you'll like it at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As an E! Shopping Editor and a skincare fanatic, I am well-aware of the plethora of beauty products out there. I wish I had the time (and the budget) to try them all, but, unfortunately, that's not the case. So, how do I narrow down my choices before clicking "add to cart"? Usually I focus on these four aspects 1. customer reviews 2. expert recommendations 3. price 4. celebrity recommendations. Very rarely does a product tick all four of those boxes, but the Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré does.
This $16 multi-tasking product has 7,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It has been recommended by Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, The Bachelor alum Catherine Lowe, and Real Housewives stars Porsha Williams, Teresa Giudice, and Margaret Josephs. Teresa and Margaret may not agree on much these days, but they both use this super affordable moisturizer, which also doubles as a primer. Most of those stars shared that their makeup artist recommended Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré, so, of course, I had to try it. I am happy to report that exceeds the hype. And, not that you asked, but I have the most reactive skin and this product didn't irritate me at all.
If you're in a rush to get ready, this one product is the perfect substitute for your moisturizer and makeup primer. My face feels incredibly soft, the product absorbs quickly, my makeup application is incredibly smooth, and most importantly, my look lasts all day long. But, enough about me, here's what your favorite TV stars had to say about this game-changing beauty product.
In her Vogue beauty tutorial, Sydney Sweeney raved, "It is one of the only creams that I found that helps my skin keep makeup in place. I actually like using quite a generous dab."
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams has recommended this, not once, but twice, gushing, "This is a makeup artist's must have. I work with a lot of makeup artists. For every single one of them, this is a staple in their kit. This cream is a primer. It actually has a lot of vitamins in it, so it really does help your skin feel smooth and clear. This is a daily cream that you put on and it really does keep your makeup in place."
Another time, Porsha teased, "Let me tell you a little secret from the 'celebrity' world or whatever. All of the celebrity makeup artists use this." She even instructed Amazon users to "purchase this right now" because it "makes your skin feel so good" and it "firms your skin." She insisted that it's a "staple product of every makeup artist [she] has ever used." Porsha promised "you will be thanking me" if you use this skincare product.
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice declared, "This is my favorite moisturizer. I got this from my makeup artist. She puts this on me all the time. I have to say that I love it. I really do. I'm hooked on it. I put this on in the morning and at night. It works great. I always go up on the neck. This is the best moisturizer. I wear it day and night. It's so good."
Catherine Lowe said, "This is a really great hydrating, really light, super light moisturizer. And it feels really good."
Margaret Josephs shared, "What moisturizer do I use? Some people use really expensive ones. This one does double duty. A lot of people don't know about this. I learned about this from one of my makeup artists. It's amazing. It's a cream concentrate, but it also doubles as a makeup primer. It works great. It lasts a long time. It's easy to travel with as well. This is a great, cooling under eye cream as well. It's great to put on before putting on your makeup. I use it all the time. It's cooling and it feels so good."
Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré, Face Cream & Makeup Primer
Use this multi-tasking cream as a moisturizer, an overnight mask, and a makeup primer. It absorbs very quickly, it doesn't irritate my skin, and it's an affordable find.
If you need a little more insight before checking this product out, here are some reviews from the 7,400+ Amazon shoppers who left 5-star reviews.
An Amazon customer insisted, "You need this! This is my favorite moisturizer of all time and I will repurchase it until the end of days. It's moisturizing (best for normal to dry skin), suitable for sensitive skin (which I have), has a delicate fragrance, and works on even very irritated skin (which I also have right now, here's lookin' at you tretinoin). It doesn't pill under other products and makes a great base for makeup (which is why so many makeup artists recommend it and use it back stage). Buy it. It's worth its weight in gold."
A shopper shared, "This is my all time favorite moisturizer. I have been using it for years now. I have extremely sensitive skin and this product is so gentle. It's very moisturizing yet not too. It leave my skin looking dewy and healthy. I also really like to use it as a foundation primer. All around 10/10 product!"
A fan gushed, "I dunno what kind of sorcery this is, but it's a godsend. I have combination skin that tends to lean towards dry, and it's incredibly moisturizing -- I've been using this product for nearly two years now, and as long as I use it regularly I do not have any flaking. It's also helped with some of my wrinkles and with the crinkling on my eyelids! It's non-greasy and has a pleasantly floral scent that is not perfume-y, overpowering, or lingering. I can attest that it's helped with signs of aging in combination with my use of facial serums and sunscreen. AND it does not irritate my extremely sensitive and extremely Irish skin one bit, which is honestly a miracle. It's costly, but a tiny bit goes a long way. One tube lasts me several months! MAGIC."
A makeup artist shared, "This is makeup artist's fave pick for a reason. This is a truly universal cream that you can use as a moisturizer or a primer. I was sceptical at first, I have a sensitive, acne prone, and in winter dry and patchy skin. I was looking for an affordable moisturizer that will help my sensitive and problematic skin and I'm happy I tried this. This little thing does wonders for my skin. I get redness and dryness around my mouth and it disappears overnight."
Another said, "This product is the holy grail of any skincare product that I have ever used. I don't need to wear foundation anymore. This as a primer with a bit of concealer make me look polished. Pictures look great too. It is constant hydration without greasy feeling. Highly recommended!"
"I cannot live without this cream. It is the only thing I use on my face. I like this small size for travel, the car, my purse. I have many bottles all over," a longtime fan of the cream shared.
Someone else reviewed, "Love, Love, Love this! I use every day now, in the morning, and yes I see a difference!! I visited Paris last month, the skin of these Parisian ladies was amazing! I went to Pharma to get more info, as all the articles in Vogue, etc, said go there. A whole different thought process, and yes I SEE an improvement!"
