Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn's Home Targeted in Attempted Break-In

Watch : Christine Quinn Welcomes Her First Baby!

Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn is sharing details of the "most horrifying moment of her life" after an attempted break-in at her Los Angeles home on March 4.

In an Instagram Stories post, the real estate agent said she and her husband Christian Richard were asleep when they were awoken by noises.

"And the noises started getting louder and louder, and we didn't know what was going on," Quinn said. Looking at the security footage, Quinn said she saw two armed men attempting to break through her glass window.

Because their windows are "so strong" and Quinn and Richard "have such good security," she explained, the individuals were unable to get in. The couple "immediately" called the police, Quinn added, and the officers arrived "within a minute."

"We went into our baby's room and immediately locked the door, and the cops were here instantly," said Quinn, who welcomed son Christian Georges Dumontet with Richard last May. "And because the robbers weren't able to break into our house or any of our windows because they're double- triple-paned windows—I mean, we take very serious precautions—they decided to leave and they left."