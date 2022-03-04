Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn's Home Targeted in Attempted Break-In

Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn is sharing details of the "most horrifying moment of her life" after an attempted break-in at her Los Angeles home on March 4.
In an Instagram Stories post, the real estate agent said she and her husband Christian Richard were asleep when they were awoken by noises.
"And the noises started getting louder and louder, and we didn't know what was going on," Quinn said. Looking at the security footage, Quinn said she saw two armed men attempting to break through her glass window.
Because their windows are "so strong" and Quinn and Richard "have such good security," she explained, the individuals were unable to get in. The couple "immediately" called the police, Quinn added, and the officers arrived "within a minute."
"We went into our baby's room and immediately locked the door, and the cops were here instantly," said Quinn, who welcomed son Christian Georges Dumontet with Richard last May. "And because the robbers weren't able to break into our house or any of our windows because they're double- triple-paned windows—I mean, we take very serious precautions—they decided to leave and they left."
Quinn then told her followers she wanted them to "be really safe out there."
"This was the most horrifying moment of my life when we're laying in bed and there is two armed men that we're watching on cameras literally four feet from me and my baby sleeping very close to us," the reality star said, later adding, "And I want people to know to take this very seriously. This stuff does happen in L.A. It's happening all the time, and I don't know what would've happened if they would have been able to get through that glass. Because they would have reached our bedroom and they would have probably shot us."
The Los Angeles Police Department told E! News that two suspects entered the grounds at around 1:40 a.m. One of the suspects broke the window of the home, the LAPD continued, and both individuals left the location without entering the house. The LAPD did not say whether the suspects were armed.
The police confirmed that two people, who were not named, were inside the home at the time of the incident and that they called the police after hearing the glass break. The police said the suspects were gone before the officers arrived and that no property was taken. According to the LAPD, the residence's surveillance video shows two suspects—who both appear to be male adults—on the property. Quinn also posted photos of the individuals seen in the security footage to Instagram. Police noted that a temporary report was filed.
A rep for Quinn said that she and her family are "safe but shaken."