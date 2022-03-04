Every Time the Love Is Blind Reunion Had Us Screaming at Our TVs

Watch : "Love Is Blind" Stars Reveal Their Biggest REGRETS

Grab a gold wine glass and a bottle of rosé, you're going to need it.

The pods may be closed but the flood gates are open. During Netflix's Love Is Blind season two reunion—filled with laughs, name-calling, and a lot of tears—the cast members got candid about their time on the reality series.

The six couples—including Nick and Danielle, Shayne and Natalie, Shaina and Kyle, Shake and Deepti, Jarrette and Iyanna and Mallory and Salvador—sat down with hosts Vanessa and Nick Lachey to discuss the highs and many, many lows of their experiences on the show.

Right out of the gate, like, literally one minute in, Shake started the reunion off in "victim mode" as Shayne called it. And from there, it was all downhill.

For anyone that needs a refresher, we last saw the love birds during the season finale as they walked down the aisle and contemplated whether or not they wanted to say "I do" to their partner. But the only two couples to make it through their vows were Nick and Danielle and Jarette and Iyanna.