Amal Clooney Shares Rare Comment About Family Life With George Clooney

In an interview with Time magazine, Amal Clooney shared how her life with husband George Clooney has given her “balance.”

By Kelly Gilmore Mar 04, 2022 9:24 PMTags
George ClooneyCouplesCelebritiesAmal Clooney
Watch: Amal Clooney Makes Stylish Appearance at the U.N.

Amal Clooney is shedding light on her everlasting love.

In an interview with Time magazine published March 2, Amal opened up about her marriage to actor George Clooney and the home life they share.

"Marriage has been wonderful," the human rights activist said. "I have in my husband a partner who is incredibly inspirational and supportive, and we have a home filled with love and laughter."

Amal expressed that she cherishes their romance and her role as mother to their 4-year-old twins Ella and Alexander.

"It is a joy beyond anything I could ever have imagined," she told the publication. "I feel so lucky to have found a great love in my life, and to be a mother—this is how I get my balance."

Sharing the same sentiment, George has gushed about his feelings for Amal and their family many a time.

In a November 2021 episode of the WTF With Marc Maron podcast, George described Amal as "the most extraordinary, smart, brilliant, beautiful woman" he has ever met, adding that he "couldn't be happier" with their life together.

photos
George & Amal Clooney's Romance Rewind

The couple was first linked in October 2013, when they were spotted together at a dinner party. After less than a year of dating, the pair said "I do" in an intimate symbolic wedding ceremony in Venice, Italy in 2014.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Trending Stories

1

Trans Swimmer Lia Thomas Addresses Debate About Her Competing

2

Melinda Gates Breaks Silence on Ex-Husband Bill Gates' Affair

3
Exclusive

Why Before the 90 Days’ Ximena Isn't "In Love" With Fiancé Mike

And while George admitted that marriage wasn't initially on his bucket list, the actor told podcast host Marc Maron that with Amal, everything changed.

George recalled, "Listen, I didn't want to get married; I didn't want to have kids. And then this extraordinary human being walked into my life and I just fell madly in love."

Trending Stories

1

Trans Swimmer Lia Thomas Addresses Debate About Her Competing

2
Exclusive

Love Is Blind Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together?

3

Melinda Gates Breaks Silence on Ex-Husband Bill Gates' Affair

4

Every Time the Love Is Blind Reunion Had Our Jaws Dropping

5

Every Song Set for an Orchestral Remix in Bridgerton Season 2

Latest News

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Takes Beach Walk With Peta After Leaving Ukraine

Exclusive

Cynthia Bailey Reveals What "Nobody Talks About" on Big Brother

Every Song Set for an Orchestral Remix in Bridgerton Season 2

You Won't Believe Which Actor Rihanna Sampled for One of Her Hit Songs

2022 Coachella & Stagecoach Packing Guide: 21 Hands-Free Bags You Need

Camila Cabello, Machine Gun Kelly and More New Music Musts

Hilaria Baldwin Announces She's Taking a Break From Social Media