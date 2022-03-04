Meet the Stars of Peacock's Pitch Perfect Series

Watch : TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!

Warm up those pipes, because Pitch Perfect is coming back!

The Peacock revival of the three-part film series about the hilarious—and often insane—world of competitive acapella has announced its stars. On March 4, it was revealed that Sarah Hyland, Jameela Jamil and Lera Abova have rounded out the ensemble cast. They join previously announced cast members Adam Devine and Flula Borg.

The series will follow Devine, who is reprising his role as Bumper Allen from the first two Pitch Perfect films, when he "moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin."

Borg is reprising his role of Piëter Krämer, who appeared in the second film installment. Piëter "signs Bumper as his only client and brings him to Berlin to pursue his dreams."

Hyland, in her first television role since the end of Modern Family in 2020, plays Heidi, "Piëter and Bumper's cheery and slightly odd American assistant." Of course, nobody in the Pitch Perfect universe is merely an assistant. Despite the dull day job, "she secretly harbors dreams of being a singer-songwriter herself, and moonlights by performing original songs in a Berlin cabaret."