Why Ryan Seacrest Swears It's Not "Awkward" Interviewing Ex-Girlfriend Julianne Hough

In a new radio interview, Ryan Seacrest reunited with Julianne Hough and proved you can still be friends with an ex. “There’s nothing uncomfortable,” he said.

By Mike Vulpo Mar 04, 2022 8:45 PMTags
Ryan SeacrestJulianne HoughCouplesCelebritiesiHeartRadio
Watch: Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough Dish on Working as BFFs

Only Ryan Seacrest can make talking to an ex look easy.

On March 4, the host of iHeartRadio's On-Air With Ryan Seacrest had the opportunity to chat with Derek Hough and his sister Julianne Hough for their new ABC special. And while some fans—including his co-hosts Sisanie and Tanya Rad—may have predicted some tension between Ryan and his ex-girlfriend, it just wasn't the case.

"Jules, just to start. Sisanie and Tanya have been asking me if this is awkward for me," Ryan shared. "And I said, ‘Not at all.' Julianne, they don't understand that concept that one can remain friends after a breakup."

Regardless of any skepticism, Julianne also confirmed she remains "friends" with the American Idol host and that they chat from time to time. 

"That's what I'm saying," Ryan added. "She feels the same way I do. There's nothing uncomfortable about it because we've remained friends for years and still are."

photos
Ryan Seacrest & Julianne Hough Romance Rewind

Back in March 2013, E! News confirmed that Ryan and Julianne had broken up after two years of dating. At the time, insiders said the duo's respective busy work schedules proved to be too much.

Trending Stories

1

Trans Swimmer Lia Thomas Addresses Debate About Her Competing

2

Harvey Weinstein Apologizes for Having Contraband Milk Duds in Jail

3

Melinda Gates Breaks Silence on Ex-Husband Bill Gates' Affair

As for what caused the pair to reunite on the radio, Julianne and her brother were promoting their upcoming pre-Oscars special titled Step Into…The Movies.

"I'm so excited and honored to celebrate these iconic dances in films," Julianne wrote on Instagram on Feb. 18. "Sharing with you some of the legendary dances we have all watched and enjoyed through the years." 

Viewers can expect dances inspired by La La Land, Dirty Dancing, Moulin Rouge and more Hollywood favorites.

George Pimentel/WireImage

As for the odds that Ryan will interview his ex again, it may be safe to place a bet. After all, there remains no drama with this friendly pair. 

"I love you guys both," Ryan said at the end of his interview. "Great to see you."

Step Into…The Movies airs March 20 at 10 p.m. on ABC.

Trending Stories

1

Trans Swimmer Lia Thomas Addresses Debate About Her Competing

2

Harvey Weinstein Apologizes for Having Contraband Milk Duds in Jail

3
Exclusive

Why Love Is Blind's Shaina Hurley Was "Shocked" by Fan Hate

4

Melinda Gates Breaks Silence on Ex-Husband Bill Gates' Affair

5
Exclusive

Love Is Blind Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together?

Latest News

HBO Defends Euphoria After "Toxic" Production Allegation

Amal Clooney Shares Rare Comment About Family Life With George Clooney

Meet the Stars of Peacock's Pitch Perfect Series

Why Ryan Seacrest Says It's Not "Awkward" Interviewing Julianne Hough

Exclusive

Why Love Is Blind's Shaina Hurley Was "Shocked" by Fan Hate

SYTYCD's Nigel Lythgoe Will Not Return as a Judge for Season 17

Camila Cabello Addresses Shawn Mendes Breakup Three Months After Split