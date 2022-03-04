Why Love Is Blind's Shaina Hurley Was "Shocked" to Receive So Much Hate

Watch : "Love Is Blind" Season 2: Cast Reacts to INTENSE Fan Feedback!

Love Is Blind fans aren't exactly rushing to clink (gold) glasses with Shaina Hurley.

The reality TV star exclusively told E! News she's been "keeping up" with viewers' reactions to the show, and while she's admittedly gotten "a lot of great support and love," Shaina said she's also been on the receiving end of many hateful comments, which she wasn't expecting.

"I was very shocked on how people are so quick to judge and give their opinion," Shaina said. "I understand that you become invested in something, but they have to understand that they're not seeing the full picture. So I was kind of shocked with how hateful some of the comments could be."

Shaina was in an on-and-off relationship with Kyle Abrams this season, but the two broke up due to religious differences. She also had feelings for Shayne Jensen, and in a particularly heated moment on the show, she called his relationship with Natalie Lee "comical."

Though Shaina didn't address the comment directly, she did tell E! News one of her biggest regrets was "put[ting] my personal opinion so far out there on something that I did not have full knowledge of."