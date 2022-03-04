So You Think You Can Dance Shocker: Nigel Lythgoe Will Not Return as a Judge

Cue the exit music.

On Friday, March 4, So You Think You Can Dance longtime judge Nigel Lythgoe stunned fans by announcing that he would not be a part of the upcoming 17th season. This is certainly surprising as Lythgoe, who created the series alongside Simon Fuller, has claimed a spot at the table alongside the likes of Mary Murphy and other judges for the past 16 iterations.

So, why is he MIA this time around? According to a tweet by Lythgoe, he wasn't invited back to the panel for the new season.

"I am so thrilled that America's young aspiring dance talent will get to work with some of our greatest creative choreographers," he wrote in full. "On a personally sad note, I have not been asked to be on the judging panel this season. I don't know who will be saying 'Cue Music' but I wish them well."

Unsurprisingly, fans have since voiced their surprise and disappointment on Twitter. One follower responded to Lythgoe, "The show will not be the same without you and your technical expertise!!" Another sounded off, "It doesn't feel right for you not to be a judge."