The Bachelor Alum Ashley Iaconetti Shares Affordable Spring Styles That Bring Such 90s Vibes

We included these products chosen by Ashley Iaconetti because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Ashley is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Spring weather is around the corner... hopefully, depending on where you are, of course. Get in the mood for spring with some fun fashions. There's no need to stress out over your budget though. Instead, you should let The Bachelor franchise icon Ashley Iaconetti guide your shopping. She recently shared some of her favorite Amazon styles during a live stream.
The Bachelor in Paradise fan favorite always keeps it real, fashionable, and within the budget. If you're looking for dresses, accessories, sunglasses, activewear, and lightweight outerwear for spring, Ashley has you covered with her stylish (and affordable) Amazon picks.
TL;DR: these are the most popular items from Ashley's picks.
1. Pavoi 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings Huggie Stud- 23,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
2. Grace Karin Womens Casual High Waist Pencil Pants- 14,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
3. Mevecco Layered Heart Necklace- 10,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
4. Puma Carina Sneaker- 9,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
5. Mosanana Square Cat Eye Sunglasses- 5,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
6. Amazon Essentials Women's Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt- 4,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
7. Befettly Initial Necklace- 4,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
8. Serenedelicacy Women's Satin Pajama Set- 3,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
9. Tilo 14K Yellow Gold Classic Shiny Polished Round Hoop Earrings- 3,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
10. Zesica Women's Waffle Knit Long Sleeve Top and Shorts- 2,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Drop Women's Edith Pleated Shoulder V-neck Sweater
"This top is from The Drop. I love The Drop clothing line. It's exclusive to Amazon. Everything is always super duper cute, on-trend, and affordable. It feels so good. This top is super super soft. It hugs the waist and gives shape. It has nice sleeves. It's really cute. This is really cute with jeans. It comes in multiple colors. I love this!"
This sweater ranges in sizes from XX-Small to 3X.
Cantonwalker Loose Women's Denim Jean Jacket
"This is just a go-to necessity for spring, a denim jacket. It's nice and loose fitting. It's affordable and it fits well. It's a great classic denim color. It's really soft. It's not one of those constricting denim jackets. There's nothing more annoyed than feeling confined in a jacket, not being able to move your shoulders and arms. This is oversized and I feel like this is a throwback to the 90s. I love this! It is so cute. It comes in a whole bunch of colors."
This jacket has 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Drop Women's Paulina Pointed Toe Two-Tone Mule
"This is the cutest shoe ever. It's so Elle Woods goes to the courtroom. This is so adorbs. This is fun for work. This is a work heel, a kitten heel. They look really expensive. They're from The Drop, so, of course, they're affordable and super duper cute. You're adding it to your cart."
These mules come in five colors.
The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress
"This is a maxi dress. I think it runs big. It's one of the things I'm the most excited to wear in the spring. I just feel flirty and feminine in it. I think my husband enjoys it as well. This is really adorable. It's supposed to be oversized. It's cute. I feel really adorbs in it."
This dress comes in four colors.
The Drop Women's Iona Long Sleeve Hooded Mini Sweatshirt Dress
"This is a long sleeve, hooded sweatshirt dress. Does it get more comfortable than this? You put this on with a pair of sneakers and you look cute while you cannot be comfier. It comes in multiple colors. I am into it."
Grace Karin Womens Casual High Waist Pencil Pants With Bow-Knot Pockets for Work
"These are high-waisted. They show off the best part of your stomach. It gives you a nice little booty pop. It has fitted ankles, which look good with sneakers or heels. These pants have a really stretchy top. These are perfect for an office. They're comfortable and you can also wear them going out with a different top."
These pants come in 50 colors and they have 14,100+ 5-star reviews. Real Housewives stars Kenya Moore and Kyle Richards recommended these pants too.
Dokotoo Womens Square Neck Summer Dress
"This sundress is so cute. It's a minidress. It's definitely going to cinch in the waist. It comes in multiple colors. It's like a wearable, modern Cinderella dress. This is adorable. It's so cute on. I'm so into this. It's one of those dresses you wonder if it's gonna be cute on, but it really is. Go for this."
This comes in five colors.
Pavoi 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings Huggie Stud
"Everybody can use a pair of cuff earrings. These are just a little huggie. This one has little pretend diamonds. You can get them in gold, rose gold, and silver. They're tiny, they're cute and they're a number one bestseller on Amazon. Get these. They're very in right now, such a 90s throwback. They're so cute."
These earrings have 23,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tilo 14K Yellow Gold Classic Shiny Polished Round Hoop Earrings
"The other earrings have the little faux diamonds in them. These are gold-plated. It depends on whether you're looking for texture or not."
These earrings have 3,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
JW PEI 90s Shoulder Bag
"Again this is a 90s throwback. This purse is a shoulder bag. It's definitely what Alicia Silverstone would wear in Clueless as Cher. It's so cute. It has great ratings. I love this brand. They have the cutest purses. This one comes in a whole bunch of different colors. This is so easy to just wear on your shoulder. It holds everything you need. It's super cute. I love this. It's a staple in my wardrobe."
Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy and Summer House cast member Paige DeSorbo recommended this bag too. This bag has 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mevecco Layered Heart Necklace
"This is a pendant necklace. It's layered. I love the layered look. This goes perfectly with those little gold earrings. It feels really good. You can layer it with other necklaces. The size is adjustable. It's very lovely. So cute."
This necklace has 10,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It's one of the Amazon jewelry pieces that keeps selling out and it's an E! Shopping Editor favorite.
Puma Women's Carina Sneaker
"This is a Puma sneaker. I think it would be really adorable with the mini dress and everything else from this list. There's nothing like a crisp, white pair of sneakers. These are so light. These have really high ratings and they come in a lot of different colors. The white goes with anything. They come in wide sizes too."
These sneakers have 9,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mosanana Square Cat Eye Sunglasses
"I have these really cute sunglasses that remind me of Catwoman. I always wear cat eye sunglasses. These are very cool and very retro. I feel like I'm in the 80s with them. These feel very secure on. These come in different colors. Some are very Elton John, like the pink."
These shades have 5,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Befettly Initial Necklace
"I have 'D' necklace for my baby Dawson. You can get a spouse or a significant other's initial to wear close to your heart. It's a great layering necklace. It's 14K-gold-plated. This has an adjustable chain to pick whatever length you want. This necklace is very 'Call It What You Want' by Taylor Swift."
This necklace has 4,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Serenedelicacy Women's Satin Pajama Set
"This is a pajama set. If you're a new mom or a stay-at-home mom or just someone who loves to wear matching pajamas, this is so cute and perfect for you. These are so cute. They're satin. I love satin. How adorable is this? I can lounge in this all day long. It's very soft."
Zesica Women’s Waffle Knit Long Sleeve Top and Shorts
"I love this set. It's supposed to be pajamas, but in my life, not pajamas. It's definitely an outfit. I love waffle material. It's got that thermal feel. This is an outfit. It has pockets. It's so cute! I'm wearing my layered necklaces with it. Get this in a bunch of different colors. There are a lot of different colors."
This set has 2,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Essentials Women's Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt
"This is a blue fleece. It's so cute. It's a crewneck and it has great ratings. There are so many colors to choose from."
This fleece has 4,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Essentials Women's Active Sculpt High Rise Full-Length Legging
"I love these so much. they're Amazon's Active Sculpt Leggings. They are booty/curve-hugging, high-waisted so it's all sucked in. You feel comfortable and tight and toned. These leggings are like shapewear, which I love. They come in different colors and stay stretchy after you wash them. These are awesome. Check them out. Get all the colors at this price. A lot of people go to fancy stores for activewear, but you don't have to do that."
Amazon Brand- Goodthreads Women's Heritage Fleece Jogger Pant
"These are joggers. I love these. They're super comfy. They make your booty look good. Wow. There are a whole bunch of different colors. Everyone loves these. These are nice so you can wear sweats, but look like you tried."
Goodthreads Women's Heritage Fleece Long Sleeve Crewneck Sweatshirt
"I love the color of this sweatshirt because it's like that acid wash. It's really cool. It's very throwback with a retro feel. Again, I think this is one of those sweats where you can look like you tried. Wear these with hoops and those Pumas for a nice outfit that's really comfortable."
