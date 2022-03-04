Camila Cabello Breaks Silence About Shawn Mendes Breakup Three Months After Split

Watch : Why Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes REALLY Broke Up

Maturity goals? Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are living proof that you can break up, remain friends, and even talk about why the relationship ended.



The former Fifth Harmony singer revealed what led to her and the Canadian vocalist's breakup last year during a conversation with Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe on March 3.



While referencing her forthcoming album Familia, Camila said, "Those years that we were dating … even while I was writing this album and even still now, I guess my focus is really on, ‘How can I be a well-rounded person?'"



As the couple grew older, their priorities started to shift, the pop star recalled. "And I feel like that was that way for both of us," she continued. "Because we both started so young too, it's like we're really learning how to be healthy adults. And that sometimes means not having your number one focus be your career."