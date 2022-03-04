See Russell Wilson’s Proposal to Have “More Babies” With Wife Ciara

Watch : Ciara Says Daughter Sienna Is a "Baby Boss"

After nearly six years of marriage, "I Bet" Ciara wasn't expecting Russell Wilson to pop that question!

While guest hosting The Ellen Show on Friday, March 4, the "Level Up" singer planned to sit down with her football superstar husband to discuss their newest children's book, Why Not You?, only to receive a shock when he got down on one knee instead.

Holding onto a large bouquet of roses that Russell had given to her, Ciara prefaced their chat by saying that he always makes her "really nervous," adding, "I always feel so vulnerable when I'm with you in this setting."

"I'm gonna make you more nervous right now," Russell jokingly replied before getting down on one knee. "I have a question for you. A serious question."

"What?!" Ciara shouted. "What is going on?"

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback asked: "Can we have more babies? Just give me one more at least, you know what I mean?"