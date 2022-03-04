Victoria and David Beckham Unwrap the Sweetest Throwbacks In Honor of Son Brooklyn’s Birthday

Victoria and David Beckham’s celebrate oldest son Brooklyn as he turns 23. See their adorable tributes!

They grow up so fast! Victoria and David Beckham are celebrating another year around the sun for their oldest son Brooklyn.
 
On March 4, the former Spice Girl, 47, shared a throwback photo of herself holding baby Brooklyn while enjoying a day at the beach. "23 years ago today my life changed forever, I felt a love impossible to explain," she captioned the Instagram post. "Brooklyn, you have no idea how much we all love you. Happy Birthday to the sweetest, kindest soul."
 
David, 46, also shared a pic of himself holding infant Brooklyn (already chic in a pair of round sunglasses). "Happy Birthday to my amazing boy," he wrote. "Happy Birthday bust we love u so much. Have the most amazing day."
 
The doting parents—who also share sons Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, and daughter Harper, 10—didn't stop the birthday love there. Both Victoria and the retired soccer star shared more photos with Brooklyn to their Instagram Stories. Brooklyn also received social media shout-outs from brothers Romeo and Cruz on Insta.

Though the family did not give any insight into how the model and photographer will spend his big day, chances are good that fiancée Nicola Peltz will be by his side.

Two days before his birthday, the two lovebirds, who are planning to tie the knot in a Jewish ceremony this year, recently went to get facials together in Los Angeles. Brooklyn shared a photo of the Bates Motel actress on a treatment bed, writing, "When the Mrs always drags you to her appointments xx."

