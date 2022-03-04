Judd Apatow's New Netflix Movie The Bubble Is a Family Affair

Move over, Lexi Howard. There's a new star in town—and it's Maude Apatow's real life little sis!
On Friday, Mar. 4, Netflix released the first trailer for Judd Apatow's upcoming comedy film, The Bubble, which follows a fictional movie crew as they film the latest installment to the flying dinosaur movie Cliff Beasts during the coronavirus pandemic. Playing the actors are some of Hollywood's biggest stars, as well as one relative newcomer: Iris Apatow.
The actress, who recently went Instagram official with Kate Hudson's son Ryder Robinson, has had minor speaking roles in her dad's movies, including This Is 40 and Knocked Up, but The Bubble is the first time that she's been featured front and center. She plays Krystal, a new addition to the Cliff Beasts crew, who documents the filming process on her TikTok.
Of course, it wouldn't be a Judd Apatow movie without his wife, Leslie Mann. The George of the Jungle actress plays one of the main characters in the Cliff Beasts franchise.
Stars Karen Gillan, Fred Armisen, Maria Bakalova, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Pedro Pascal and Kate McKinnon are among the stars joining the Apatow fam on the movie.
Judd has been teasing this film, though fans originally thought he was actually directing Cliff Beasts. On Thursday, he shared a video of the cast talking about the making of Cliff Beasts, with Iris's character saying that she's "so honored to be part of a production this expensive."
In past projects, Judd directed not just Leslie and Iris, but also daughter Maude Apatow. However, it seems the eldest Apatow daughter was was too busy with the HBO series Euphoria.
This season of the teen drama saw Maude's character Lexi Howard take on a larger role, with the teen exploring a potential relationship with Angus Cloud's Fezco, as well as writing and directing her own school play Our Life. These two story lines made Lexi one of the most popular characters of the season, though some social media users thought her play went too far with its depiction of her relationship with sister Cassie, played by Sydney Sweeney.
Of course, Judd and Leslie remain Maude's biggest fans, with the director writing on Instagram, "The @euphoria finale is tonight. It is remarkable. It took our breath away. Congratulations to everyone who worked so hard. We love you Maude!"
Leslie kept things short and sweet, simply sharing a photo of Maude captioned, "Proud mom."
Suffice to say, Judd and Leslie have raised two talented daughters.
The Bubble premieres on Netflix Friday, April 1.