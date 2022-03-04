Judd Apatow's New Netflix Movie The Bubble Is a Family Affair

Watch : "Euphoria" Star Maude Apatow Shares Her BAD BOY Confession

Move over, Lexi Howard. There's a new star in town—and it's Maude Apatow's real life little sis!

On Friday, Mar. 4, Netflix released the first trailer for Judd Apatow's upcoming comedy film, The Bubble, which follows a fictional movie crew as they film the latest installment to the flying dinosaur movie Cliff Beasts during the coronavirus pandemic. Playing the actors are some of Hollywood's biggest stars, as well as one relative newcomer: Iris Apatow.

The actress, who recently went Instagram official with Kate Hudson's son Ryder Robinson, has had minor speaking roles in her dad's movies, including This Is 40 and Knocked Up, but The Bubble is the first time that she's been featured front and center. She plays Krystal, a new addition to the Cliff Beasts crew, who documents the filming process on her TikTok.

Of course, it wouldn't be a Judd Apatow movie without his wife, Leslie Mann. The George of the Jungle actress plays one of the main characters in the Cliff Beasts franchise.

Stars Karen Gillan, Fred Armisen, Maria Bakalova, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Pedro Pascal and Kate McKinnon are among the stars joining the Apatow fam on the movie.