We're Suckers for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Road to Baby No. 2

The love between Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner has been burnin' up for years. From two weddings to baby No. 2, relive a timeline of their romance as they prepare to expand their family once again.

Mar 04, 2022
BabiesPregnanciesJoe JonasCeleb KidsCouplesCelebritiesSophie Turner
There's a new lovebug on the way for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner!

The couple, who are already parents to 20-month-old daughter Willa, are expecting their second child together, E! News can confirm.

While dealing with the spotlight on their relationship hasn't always been a piece of cake (by the ocean), the pair are truly suckers for each other. The two first connected in 2016 when Joe slid into Sophie's DMs—prompting the Game of Thrones actress to ask their mutual pal Hailee Steinfeld to play Cupid—and have been inseparable ever since. In fact, as Sophie recalled during 2020 interview with Elle UK, she and the Jonas Brothers singer immediately clicked on their first date.

"I expected him to show up with security and everything," she remembered. "I thought he would be such a d--k. The best thing was that he didn't bring security. I remember us two spending only a couple of minutes on the dance floor, and then we found a space in the far corner, and we just talked."

photos
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Honeymoon

The duo announced their engagement in 2017 and eloped in Las Vegas two years later after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. They stretched out their wedding festivities a little bit longer by saying "I do" again in a more traditional ceremony in France a month after their first nuptials.

As for their road to parenthood, they kept quiet about Sophie's pregnancy up until the very end—when they announced the arrival of their first child in July 2020.

Joe later gushed about how "amazing" it was to spend time at home with his girls. "I'm always on the go; I'm always moving and traveling and touring," he explained. "To be in one place for a solid amount of time and having my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don't think I'll get back."

As he and Sophie prepare for round two, take a look back at that journey.

INSTARimages.com
Welcome to Miami

Romance rumors swirled as Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were first spotted together at the MTV EMAs in November 2016. The duo were then spotted holding hands in Miami the following month.

AKM-GSI
Catch Up

The lovebirds were spotted arriving to CAA's Golden Globes party at Catch LA in December 2016.

AKM-GSI
Choice Couple

In January 2017, the hot couple left a People Choice Awards after party hosted by DNCE. The pair left hand-in-hand and then got into a car together.

BKNY / AKM-GSI
Arm-in-Arm

The duo locked arms after a dinner date night at Craig's Restaurant in West Hollywood.

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images
March On

The pair were spotted at LAX on March 5, 2017 in Los Angeles, CA.

Moryc Welt/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
New Kids on the Block

The singer was seen taking a romantic stroll with his girlfriend, who was wearing a New Kids on the Block shirt, through the SoHo district of New York City on April 13, 2017. Joe was spotted writing on his hands courtesy of his new lady, some of which read "Joe gives me da good good."

Instagram
I Heart NY

The pair were photographed while out on the town in NYC in May.

Raymond Hall/GC Images
Jean Genies

Rocking denim-on-denim looks, Joe and Sophie walked it out in the SoHo neighborhood of NYC on May 3, 2017.

J. Webber / Splash News
Work It Out

Wearing workout clothes, the two held hands while taking a romantic stroll in the East Village neighborhood of NYC.

Malibu Joe/ / BACKGRID
Weekend Warriors

The duo walked arm in arm as they took a stroll through Venice, CA. Joe looked like quite the tourist, carrying a small camera and taking photos around town. Joe and Sophie picked a local restaurant to have lunch on the patio to bring their weekend to a end.

James Devaney/GC Images
Puppy Love

The twosome walked their dog on September 7, 2017 in New York City.

Gotham/GC Images
PDA Alert!

The two made out at the 2018 U.S. Open.

@MARKMILANTHEPAPARAZZIMAN / BACKGRID
Double Date

At London's 34 Restaurant, the loved-up pair joined Nick Jonas and then-girlfriend Priyanka Chopra to help ring in the Bollywood star's 36th birthday in July 2018.

Maciel / NGRE / BACKGRID
Halloween is Here

For the October 2018 holiday, he cheekily dressed as her Game of Thrones character, Sansa Stark. She went as an adorable elephant.

MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Lavish Looks

The pair celebrated his brother Nick Jonas' wedding to Priyanka Chopra in Dehli, India on December 4, 2018.

JD Images/Shutterstock
Melts the Heart

She warmed him up with a kiss on the cheek at a March 2019 Rangers vs. Red Wings hockey game in NYC.

Instagram / Priyanka Chopra
Sucker For You

The actress—along with Chopra and Danielle Jonas—supported her beau and his brothers Nick and Joe at their April 2019 concert in Champs Downtown, a Penn State college bar.

Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Rulers of Winterfell

The Game of Thrones fan was happy to be her plus-one to the HBO hit's season eight premiere in NYC on April 3, 2019.

Instagram
Queen of the North

The Game of Thrones actress cheekily reunites with Jack Gleeson, her tyrannical lover from the show, with her real life beau inside the show's premiere party.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for dcp
They Do!

After the Billboard Music Awards on May 1, the duo shocked fans with a surprise wedding at a local Las Vegas chapel. As the couple exchanged ring pops—an Elvis impersonator officiated—pal Diplo captured the moment for Instagram live. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Power Couple

After tying the knot in Sin City, the newlyweds lit up the 2019 Met Gala red carpet with their eye-catching designs and demure poses. This marked their first official event as a married couple.

Brian Ach/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton
Fashion Statements

The pair served lewks at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 show in New York City.

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock
Chasing Happiness

The couple brings the glitz and the glam to the Jonas BrothersChasing Happiness documentary premiere.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Strike a Pose

The two lovebirds attend the Dark Phoenix premiere in Los Angeles and the "Sucker" singer couldn't be more in awe of his leading lady. "I am so proud of you @sophiet and how hard you worked on this film," he shares on Instagram. "You did the research, you did the work, and you delivered. I loved this movie!!"

Gotham/GC Images
Dog Days

The newlyweds go for an afternoon stroll with their dogs, Porky and Waldo.

Instagram
We'll Always Have Paris

The two smooch in front of the Eiffel tower just shy of a week before they tied the knot in a second wedding ceremony in France.

Instagram
Cuddle Buddies

Jonas shared this sweet snap on Instagram with the caption, "Nap game strong."

Neil Warner/MEGA
Instagram Husband

The two get playful at Jardin De Tuileries in Paris days before their second wedding.

KCS Presse / MEGA
L'Amour

The two are spotted in France days before their second wedding.

Instagram / corbingurkin
You May Kiss the Bride, Again!

The beaming couple walk down the aisle after their second ceremony. Turner wore a stunning, custom-designed Louis Vuitton dress that was only outshined by the bride.

photos
