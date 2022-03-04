The Truth Hurts: The Emotional Reason Lizzo Created Her New TV Show

Watch : Lizzo Wants to Act With Chris Evans in "The Bodyguard" Remake

We need a little bit of Lizzo and some Mo in our lives.

Luckily, the Grammy winner's new dance reality competition series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls debuts on Prime Video March 25. But ahead of the premiere, the Grammy Award–winning artist revealed the emotional reason she created the show: to help diversify the dance world.

She drew inspiration from personal experience. In 2019, Lizzo was looking for back-up dancers for her upcoming tour, yet couldn't find any that looked like her.

"I was like, I need dancers," she told People. "We had an audition and it was all these girls, and they were beautiful dancers and beautiful people, but they just didn't look like me."

And the moment stuck with her. "I remember," she continued, "I was so emotional that I got up and I left. And I just drove to this little restaurant. I sat and had a margarita and I was like, 'What the f--- is going on? Do I have to do this myself?' So I was like, let's do an open casting call.'"