The Truth Hurts: The Emotional Reason Lizzo Created Her New TV Show

We need a little bit of Lizzo and some Mo in our lives.
Luckily, the Grammy winner's new dance reality competition series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls debuts on Prime Video March 25. But ahead of the premiere, the Grammy Award–winning artist revealed the emotional reason she created the show: to help diversify the dance world.
She drew inspiration from personal experience. In 2019, Lizzo was looking for back-up dancers for her upcoming tour, yet couldn't find any that looked like her.
"I was like, I need dancers," she told People. "We had an audition and it was all these girls, and they were beautiful dancers and beautiful people, but they just didn't look like me."
And the moment stuck with her. "I remember," she continued, "I was so emotional that I got up and I left. And I just drove to this little restaurant. I sat and had a margarita and I was like, 'What the f--- is going on? Do I have to do this myself?' So I was like, let's do an open casting call.'"
And though she knows it's going to be a lot of work, she's up for the challenge.
"It's more important to me," she said, "to have those kinds of women next to me on stage than to have the most technically skilled, amazing dancer that's not a reflection of how I look."
The new series follows 10 girls as they compete to join Lizzo on her world tour. The hopefuls will move into the Big Grrrls House, and "must prove they have what it takes to make it to the end and join Lizzo in front of a global audience on the center stage," according to the series description.
We're feeling "Good as Hell" knowing that Lizzo is coming to our small screens soon!
Watch Out for the Big Grrrls premieres March 25 on Prime Video.