Dua Lipa Reclaims Her Viral TikTok Dance That Once Caused Her “Grief”

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Dua Lipa shared how the bullying she received for her viral TikTok dance made her a better artist.

By Tamantha Gunn Mar 04, 2022 3:42 PMTags
CelebritiesTikTokDua Lipa
Watch: Dua Lipa Sued for Allegedly Copying "Levitating"

Dua Lipa is levitating above the hate. 
 
During her March 3 conversation with Jimmy Fallon, the 26-year-old shared how she "reclaimed" her dance for "One Kiss" after people made fun of her moves when the clip went viral in 2018.
 
"When I look back on it, and the reason that we're talking about this, is because I've brought it back," she said on The Tonight Show. "I'm doing it on my tour; I'm reclaiming it." 
 
Not only is Dua moving past the negativity, the singer said the backlash actually encouraged her to become a better musician. "It caused me a lot of grief; I was being bullied online," she added. "It wasn't very nice. I can look at it from a different perspective. I look back on it with such fondness because it helped me grow into the artist I wanted to become." 
 
Dua is now enacting the viral dance on tour during her performance of "Don't Start Now." The infamous choreography originally consisted of Dua twisting her hips back and forth while remaining mostly motionless, which many considered to be lackluster. 

photos
Dua Lipa's Most Daring Looks

"I don't understand how someone who can sing so good doesn't have rhythm," one person commented on the 2018 YouTube video, while another compared Dua's dance moves to that of a Sim character.

Trending Stories

1

Trans Swimmer Lia Thomas Addresses Debate About Her Competing

2

Harvey Weinstein Apologizes for Having Contraband Milk Duds in Jail

3

Melinda Gates Breaks Silence on Ex-Husband Bill Gates' Affair

Since then, Dua has been killing the stage with her choreography, garnering praise for her epic dance moves after kicking off her Future Nostalgia tour last month. "Absolutely blown away by @DUALIPA!" tweeted reporter Ciara Lucas. "What a show!!! From the flawless vocals, the choreography, dance troupe, outfit changes, set design…Sis is a PERFORMER okay?!?"

Trending Stories

1

Trans Swimmer Lia Thomas Addresses Debate About Her Competing

2

Harvey Weinstein Apologizes for Having Contraband Milk Duds in Jail

3

Melinda Gates Breaks Silence on Ex-Husband Bill Gates' Affair

4

Stanford Soccer Player Katie Meyer's Cause of Death Revealed

5

Parents of Soccer Player Katie Meyer Break Silence in First Interview

Latest News

We're Suckers for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Road to Baby No. 2

The Truth Hurts: The Emotional Reason Lizzo Created Her New TV Show

Breaking

Sophie Turner Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Joe Jonas

Exclusive

True Crime Fans Will Be Shocked by Unexpected Killer Season 3

Exclusive

See Bashir Reunite With His Fiancée in Transplant First Look

Dua Lipa Reclaims Her Viral TikTok Dance That Once Caused Her “Grief"

Fall In Love With Britney Spears, Sam Asghari's Romance All Over Again