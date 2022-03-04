Dua Lipa Reclaims Her Viral TikTok Dance That Once Caused Her “Grief”

Watch : Dua Lipa Sued for Allegedly Copying "Levitating"

Dua Lipa is levitating above the hate.



During her March 3 conversation with Jimmy Fallon, the 26-year-old shared how she "reclaimed" her dance for "One Kiss" after people made fun of her moves when the clip went viral in 2018.



"When I look back on it, and the reason that we're talking about this, is because I've brought it back," she said on The Tonight Show. "I'm doing it on my tour; I'm reclaiming it."



Not only is Dua moving past the negativity, the singer said the backlash actually encouraged her to become a better musician. "It caused me a lot of grief; I was being bullied online," she added. "It wasn't very nice. I can look at it from a different perspective. I look back on it with such fondness because it helped me grow into the artist I wanted to become."



Dua is now enacting the viral dance on tour during her performance of "Don't Start Now." The infamous choreography originally consisted of Dua twisting her hips back and forth while remaining mostly motionless, which many considered to be lackluster.