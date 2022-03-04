Oops We Just Fell In Love With Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Romance All Over Again

Watch : Britney Spears Is ENGAGED to Sam Asghari

We must confess: We can't get enough of this birthday tribute.

Britney Spears took to Instagram on March 3 to celebrate Sam Asghari turning 28. "Happy Birthday to my Fiancé," the 40-year-old singer wrote alongside a photo of the couple standing in front of a sunset. "I love you so much … I want a family with you … I want it all with you!!!!"

And they say he's so lucky—and he would have to agree. "Millions of things to wish for," he commented. "I only have one wish."

To kick off his 28th year, the duo set out on a romantic beach getaway earlier this week. "May the birthday celebrations begin for my wonderful fiancé," Britney, whose conservatorship was terminated in November, wrote on Feb. 27. "I love him so much!!! My hero … my mentor … my rock … my bliss … my love!!! I hope you get everything and more for your birthday!!!"