Batman Gift Guide 2022: 27 Gifts For Fans Featuring New Collabs With Puma, Fossil & More

Another year, another Batman — not that we're complaining of course. As DC Comics fans, we're always down to see new takes on the Caped Crusader. So in honor of the release of The Batman, we searched all over Gotham and beyond to find the best Batman gift ideas for fans to shop. Fortunately, there's no shortage of amazing merch out there right now.
For instance, Puma recently released their Puma x Batman Collection which features clothing, shoes and accessories inspired by the latest movie. The black Batman logo hoodie is one of our faves, but there's just something about the bold red women's hoodie that we're really drawn to.
Fossil also released a limited-edition The Batman collection featuring two very cool watches inspired by Batman and The Riddler, as well as jewelry and leather accessories.
Our favorite new releases come from EleVen by Venus Williams. Their Batman collection is full of trendy activewear pieces that'll make you want to jump into action. We're obsessed with the Victory Sports Bra and the Renegade set.
If you're a Batman fan, there's no shortage of things out there for you. We rounded up some of the best Batman gifts you can shop right now, check those out below.
Puma x Batman Women’s Graphic Tee
This relaxed fit, cropped tee from Puma features a large graphic inspired by the latest Batman film. It also features a cool Puma x Batman metallic rubber print at the back of the neck.
Puma x Batman Women’s Hoodie
Puma's new Batman collection was heavily inspired by the vibe of the movie, and you can really see that through this classic hoodie.
Puma x Batman Leggings
You have the graphic tee and the hoodie, so now it's time to complete the look with the Puma x Batman leggings.
Puma x Batman Mayze Catwoman Sneakers
These Catwoman-inspired leather sneakers from the new Puma x Batman are sexy and cool, just like the antihero herself.
Puma x Batman Men’s Hoodie
This very cool black hoodie is one of our faves from the new Puma x Batman collection. It features a hood with a stand-up collar, raglan sleeves, a suede and rubber printed Batman graphic on the best and a 3D Puma x Batman silicone badge on the sleeve.
Fossil x The Batman Wax Seal Ring Limited Edition
This limited edition wax seal ring from Fossil's The Batman collection includes the wax stick. The packaging is collector-worthy, and this set would make an excellent gift for Batman fans.
EleVen by Venus Williams Vengeance Sports Bra In Lava Red
We are obsessed with pretty much everything in EleVen's The Batman collection. This Vengeance Sports Bra In Lava Red features a stylish lace-up front closure and an EleVen patch logo with "Team Batman." Naturally, there are a pair of leggings available as well.
EleVen by Venus Williams Renegade Tennis Dress In Black
According to EleVen, this isn't your average tennis dress. If you ask us, it's a dress that's fit for a hero. The Renegade Tennis Dress features a scoop neck and mesh cutout details inspired by The Batman.
EleVen by Venus Williams Renegade Sports Bra In Black Animal
Let your wild side out with this animal print sports bra featuring a criss-cross back, trendy front details, and The Batman logo at the back. Get the matching leggings as well to complete the look. This one's definitely a must-have for us!
EleVen by Venus Williams Fighter Tank In Black
This tank from EleVen was made to bring out the fighter in you. It's perfect for any activity and features thick racerback strap with The Batman logo.
EleVen by Venus Williams Hero Muscle Tank In Washed Black
Step up and "be a hero and a badass" in this cool Batman-inspired graphic muscle tank from EleVen by Venus Williams.
House Of Sillage x The Batman Candle
This limited edition candle from the The Batman x House of Sillage collection was made to capture the "alluring olfactory sensorial experience of Gotham City." The top notes are candied apple, pear leaves and magnolia, with base notes of sandalwood, musk patchouli, moss and warm vanilla. We bet it smells just as good as it sounds!
House of Sillage x The Batman Hero Fragrance
How stunning is that bottle? Although it's definitely a splurge, the House of Sillage x The Batman Hero fragrance is a must-have for collectors. It was created with diamond-cut Swarovski crystals and finished in "luxurious, hand-polished French glass." It features the same notes as the candle above.
Batman Crayons
Kids will have a lot of fun with these Batman crayons from Etsy. You get 20 loose crayons in the colors of your choice, and there's even an option to have these put in a customized muslin bag.
Wayne Enterprises Customized Access Pass
Looking for a unique Batman gift to give a super fan? This high-quality engraved aluminum "access pass" will bring your loved one right in the middle of Gotham City.
LEGO DC Batman: Batman Cowl 76182
Recreate Batman's iconic cowl with this 410-piece Lego set. This, along with Lego's other adult sets, were created to be "hands-on, stress-relieving building experiences." Plus, they're great for displaying. Right now this set is even on sale at Amazon for less than $50.
LEGO Art Jim Lee Batman Collection 31205
The Lego Art sets are so unique, you can create three designs with just one set and they make really cool wall decor. With the Jim Lee Batman Collection you can choose to make Batman, Joker or Harley Quinn.
Batman LED Logo Light
This Batman LED Logo Wall Light from Sideshow and Brandlite has a unique glow effect that you don't typically see. It's the perfect addition to your very own Batcave.
Funko The Batman Pop! Movies Batman (Battle Damaged) Vinyl Figure
Whether you're a Funko Pop! collector or your a fan of The Batman, this Hot Topic exclusive Pop figure is a must-have.
DC Comics Batman #423 McFarlane Pop! Comic Cover Figure with Case
We have been loving Funko's line of Pop!s with comic cover cases, and this Entertainment Earth exclusive features Todd McFarlane's Batman and the cover of Batman #423.
DC Comics Batman DC Cosrider Collectible Figure
Looking for something super cute to put on your desk? Look no further than the DC Comics Batman Cosrider. It features a coin-operated mechanical design, music, LED lights and a built-in rocking motion. Best part is, there are other characters like Joker and Penguin that you can connect so they can all ride together. Adorable!
Popfunk Classic Batman: The Animated Series Logo T Shirt & Stickers
As one Amazon reviewer wrote, "I mean, it's a Batman: The Animated Series t-shirt, of course it's awesome." You have eight colors to choose from and it even comes with a couple of stickers.
Batman: The Animated Series: The Phantom City Creative Collection
If Kevin Conroy's Batman is your Batman, this art book of Batman: The Animated Series is a must-have for your home. It features rare artwork and a behind-the-scenes look at how the show was made, among other surprises for fans.
The Batman Catwoman Cosplay Mini-Backpack
This "purrrfect" mini-backpack from Loungefly is an Entertainment Earth exclusive. It was inspired by Catwoman in The Batman and even has the cat ears. Loungefly's mini-backpacks may be considered small, but they do hold a lot. You can carry all the essentials and more.
Makeup Revolution DC x Revolution Dangerous Love Highlighter Quad
The Dangerous Love Highlighter Quad from Makeup Revolution was inspired by Batman and Catwoman's "dangerous" romance. It features four highlighters in pink and golden bronze shades to give you a nice glow.
Makeup Revolution x Batman This City Needs Me Forever Flawless Palette
This eyeshadow palette from Makeup Revolution is just as colorful as the characters you'd find in Gotham City. It features 18 shades in a mix of matte and shimmer finishes. The matte shades even have the Batman logo on them. The packaging itself is also super cute.
MeUndies Feelfree Cheeky Brief 2-Pack - Batman and Catwoman
Feeling cheeky? This two-pack of flattering briefs from MeUndies feature classic Batman and Catwoman patterns. They're made of "softer-than-soft MicroModal" fabric for ultimate comfort.
