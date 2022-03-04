March 2022 Celeb Book Club Picks From Reese Witherspoon, Kate Middleton, Oprah Winfrey & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
March is here, which means it's time for some new book picks. If you have a goal to read more this year, we are right there with you. And, if you're not sure where to start, you are not alone. You can take the guess work out of researching your next read and just take a recommendation from your favorite celebs instead.
This month, we are reading some great books that have been chosen by Kate Middleton, Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey, Halle Berry, Becca Kufrin, Natalie Portman, Duchess Camilla Parker Bowles, Jenna Bush Hager, Chloé Lukasiak, Megan Rapinoe, Tinx, and Gwyneth Paltrow's goop.
The Owl Who Was Afraid Of The Dark By Jill Tomlinson
Kate Middleton shared her favorite children's books with Camilla Parker Bowles' book club The Reading Room. She said, "I loved this book as a little girl and listening to my own children reading it has brought back so many wonderful memories. A comforting story to help children face their fears and grow in confidence with the help of others."
Desperate: An Epic Battle for Clean Water and Justice in Appalachia Hardcover by Kris Maher
"My new companion. Have been waiting to get to this title. Reads like a thriller and just as good as all the press has suggested. Well done [Kris Maher]. Congratulations on an important story so well told. I will be sharing my copy with many! As always I offer our libraries and great librarians and your local independent bookseller to help you find your way to this great book," Sarah Jessica Parker said.
The Club by Ellery Lloyd
Reese Witherspoon shared, "What a wiiiild read! Are you ready for the roller coaster ride that is The Club? Our March #ReesesBookClub pick by @ellerylloyd_author is a beautifully written, densely plotted thriller that takes place at a private club off the coast of England. Read about a luxurious, celeb-only island during a weekend of partying and mystery."
The Way of Integrity: Finding the Path to Your True Self by Martha Beck
Oprah Winfrey posted, "My next @oprahsbookclub pick is "The Way of Integrity" by @themarthabeck. For over 15 years, I have looked to Martha for her wisdom and marveled at how she helps people through crises in their lives. As we all navigate this watershed moment in our collective history, this book provides a roadmap on the journey to truth and authenticity."
Stig Of The Dump By Clive King
"As a child I loved spending time outdoors, making dens, digging, discovering and making things out of odds and ends. Whether this was why my father recommended this book to me or whether this book inspired my imagination, I can't remember, but I have never forgotten this brilliant book and the values it teaches," Kate Middleton shared with The Reading Room.
The Power of Fun: How to Feel Alive Again by Catherine Price
Halle Berry told her followers, "We've had 2 long years of being shut in and feeling collectively depressed and we fear there is no end in sight. If you wanna have some FUN and you want a FUN read, written by a FUNNY woman and you need something to stop your brain from cracking off + want easy, joyful ways to create more FUN….you might wanna get started with "The Power of FUN: How to Feel Alive Again" by Catherine Price right now!"
Charlotte’s Web By E. B. White
"An all-time classic and loved in our house for obvious reasons! This is a charming story about friendship, loyalty and love," Kate Middleton shared in her list of children's book recommendations.
Other People’s Clothes by Calla Henkel
Gwyneth Paltrow's goop selected this for the March 2022 pick, sharing, "Set in late-aughts Berlin, Other People's Clothes is an entertaining rush of a novel with thriller-esque twists and turns. It follows two American art students, Zoe Beech and Hailey Mader, who know little of each other until they wind up in the same study abroad program. In Berlin, they sublet an apartment from a well-known thriller writer, Beatrice Becks, who they soon suspect is watching them. Pop culture devotee Hailey decides they should mess with Beatrice and serve her truly compelling plot inspiration for her next novel. The pair begin hosting an elaborate weekly nightclub in Beatrice's apartment. Invites become increasingly coveted. And then a wild surprise enters their story."
"Reading Other People's Clothes is like being at the most fun party—but instead of waking up with a hangover the next day, you feel smarter for having experienced it."
Verity by Colleen Hoover
Becca Kufrin is currently reading this book, sharing that she "can't put this one down." Verity is about a struggling author who gets an offer to finish a popular book series started by an established author. This sensational, psychological thriller is a must-read.
This book has 48,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Wreckage of My Presence by Casey Wilson
Tinx told Literati readers, "Casey is a crazy-interesting person herself, and in this memoir, she gives us an honest recap of her own life. She writes about tough topics like her mother's passing, frank topics like womanhood, and funny, unexpected topics (she's a comedian, after all) with emotion, humor, and realness. You'll feel like she's your friend as you read, and you'll literally be laughing out loud or crying at various points like I did. She leaves nothing behind, and all of us can learn and grow from her relatable experiences. My favorite thing about this book is realizing that, if Casey can get through a lot of this and still come out on the other side making jokes and enjoying life, first—maybe she's on to something with the humor angle, and second—any of us can learn to do the same, no matter what life throws at us."
Black Sun by Rebecca Roanhorse
Dance Moms alum Chloé Lukasiak selected this book for her March 2022 Literati pick, sharing, "I am the only storm that matters now, and there is no shelter from what I bring." When researching Black Sun,I stumbled across this quote and it efficiently captured my attention. The first in the Between Earth and Sky trilogy, it is inspired by the pre-Columbian Americas and weaves a tale of 'celestial prophecies, political intrigue, and forbidden magic.' In Tova, the winter solstice is usually a time of joy and celebration, but it is interrupted by a solar eclipse, which is considered to be an unbalancing of the world. From a distant city, we follow Xiala as she transports a mysterious passenger, a blind man, to Tova. People rave about this book in reviews I read and it seems to be an entrancing, brand new world waiting to pull us in. Let's get reading!"
All That is Secret by Patricia Raybon
"In honor of National Women's History Month, I'm hyped to highlight the work and voice of another talented Black female author. Patricia Raybon is a journalist and writer known for her non-fiction—this historical mystery is her first work of fiction. A bold new direction. I've chosen to share this book with y'all for many reasons. Mysteries featuring and written by strong, Black women are uncommon. This book changes the game for good," Stephen Curry shared for his Literati book pick this month.
All the Colors Came Out by Kate Fagan
Megan Rapinoe told Literati readers, "Kate Fagan's beautifully written story is told through the lens of sports and a daughter's relationship with her father, but it's really about what makes us human. Kate shines a light on love, caregiving, and the complicated ways we are in relationship with each other across a lifetime. This book speaks to something that is buried inside all of us, a piece of our childhood selves that is longing for us to see them again. I invite you on this journey of forgiveness, heartbreak, and family—it's not one you'll soon forget."
If you're looking for more great reads, check out these celebrity tell-alls from Jessica Simpson, Gabrielle Union, Hannah Brown, and more stars.