See Justin Timberlake’s Wild Birthday Tribute to Jessica Biel For “Kicking My Ass” at the Gym

Justin Timberlake believes he isn't the only one bringing sexy back.
The Suit & Tie singer honored his wife Jessica Biel on her birthday with an Instagram post celebrating every part of her, no matter how quirky.
"Whether it's laid up on a couch, kicking my ass at the gym or, dressing up at ridiculous costume parties... you make it all look good," he wrote on his Instagram Story alongside his latest photo commemorating the birthday girl. "I love you and I celebrate you every day."
In the photo Justin posted March 3, the married couple of almost nine years served looks in bright colors and bright pink sunglasses. Jessica stood out in the photo, donning light pink lipstick and baby blue hair. He captioned it, "MOOD: 40 AF."
Fans and friends joined in wishing the pisces celebrity a happy birthday, with some users saying, "Happy Birthday to your Queen bro!!" and "GANG GANG!!! HBD @jessicabiel"
In December 2021, Justin shared just how intense it can get in the gym with Jessica. In a video captioned, "Swolemates. See you in 2022," he showed the two of them going through a floor workout.
At home, The Sinner actress celebrated the big 4-0 with her kids Phineas Timberlake, 2, and Silas Randall Timberlake, 6. She posted photos on Instagram of what they had planned for her in the morning: a cake, dozens of multicolored balloons and a large banner that said "HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOMMY MOM!!!!"
And the icing on the cake was a photo of Justin resting his head on her shoulder as they're dressed in sweats on the couch with slices of cake in their laps, sharing a rare and intimate moment with the family.
"Thinking of birthdays past and remembering all the amazing ones Justin and I spent solo," she captioned the photos. "Now celebrating 40 with [cake emoji] and [balloon emoji] with my other two favorite guys on the planet."
She continued, "Love you family. Thanks for all the birthday love. 40 feels fresh y'all."