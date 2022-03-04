Here’s What’s Really Going on Between Selena Gomez and Zen Matoshi After Dua Lipa Concert Outing

Only friends in the building.
Earlier this week, Selena Gomez was spotted at the Dua Lipa concert in New York City with businessman Zen Matoshi, leading some fans to wonder what was going on between the pair.
Despite any rumors to the contrary, a source close to Selena exclusively tells E! News that their outing was purely platonic.
"They are friends," the source shared. "He works in the tech space and has been helping advise Selena."
Selena and Zen caused quite the stir when they were spotted together at the Madison Square Garden show on March 1. Although the "Same Old Love" artist did not showcase the outing on social media, Zen shared a peek of the epic night. The entrepreneur posted a video to his Instagram Story that showed the stage while Dua performed her smash hit "Cold Heart."
As for where Selena's head is at romance-wise, it seems she is not looking for love at the moment and is focusing on her Hulu show Only Murders in the Building and her booming beauty business.
The insider tells E! News, "Selena is happily single right now."
Back in September 2020, the Rare Beauty founder expressed that she simply doesn't have love on the brain. "It's just funny because I release things that say I want a boyfriend and stuff...I didn't really mean it though," Selena said. "Guys are a lot of work."
The "Bad Liar" singer continued adding, "Every one of my exes thinks I'm crazy, so I don't care."
It's not confirmed which exes Selena was referring to, but she has dated some high-profile entertainers. Past romances include her on again off again relationship with Justin Bieber, which first came to be in 2011 and ended in 2018. Selena also dated The Weeknd from January to October 2017. And while the pair did call it quits, there was no bad blood between them.
At the time of their breakup, a separate source told E! News that the decision was amicable. "It was more of a mutual break up," the second insider said. "It didn't end in a bad way. "
E! News has reached out to Zen and to Selena's rep for comment.