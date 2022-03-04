Here’s What’s Really Going on Between Selena Gomez and Zen Matoshi After Dua Lipa Concert Outing

Watch : Selena Gomez Claps Back at TikTok Critic After Drinking "Joke"

Only friends in the building.

Earlier this week, Selena Gomez was spotted at the Dua Lipa concert in New York City with businessman Zen Matoshi, leading some fans to wonder what was going on between the pair.

Despite any rumors to the contrary, a source close to Selena exclusively tells E! News that their outing was purely platonic.

"They are friends," the source shared. "He works in the tech space and has been helping advise Selena."

Selena and Zen caused quite the stir when they were spotted together at the Madison Square Garden show on March 1. Although the "Same Old Love" artist did not showcase the outing on social media, Zen shared a peek of the epic night. The entrepreneur posted a video to his Instagram Story that showed the stage while Dua performed her smash hit "Cold Heart."

As for where Selena's head is at romance-wise, it seems she is not looking for love at the moment and is focusing on her Hulu show Only Murders in the Building and her booming beauty business.