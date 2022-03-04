Katy Perry and Luke Bryan Collab on Cheesy Song In This American Idol Sneak Peek

Katy Perry and Luke Bryan are a couple of cheeseballs.
In this exclusive clip from the March 6 episode of American Idol, the two judges get passionate about something we can all agree on: queso!
In between auditions in Austin, Katy and Luke decide to collaborate on a gorgeous tune about melted cheese. Who knew dairy could make us so emotional?
With the country music maverick on keys, Katy begins to sing about the gooey goodness. "This is queso/We ain't in El Paso," she sings. "It's been under the desk/And it ain't gone hard/Just in queso you forget/I like snacks, yeah."
The temptation becomes too much to bear, as the pop superstar unearths some queso from beneath the judges' table and begins to chow down.
"Melts in your mouth," she sings. "Won't let you down/F--k the calories/It's the cheese!"
Maybe it's just because we're hungry now, but we smell a new dance anthem!
Idol is currently in the midst of its 20th season. This is the fifth season for Katy, Luke and their counterpart Lionel Richie behind the infamous judges' mantle.
The premiere episode, which aired Feb. 27, featured an audition from Grace Franklin, granddaughter of the legendary Aretha Franklin. The 15-year-old failed to make it to Hollywood, however, and was urged to "come back and put the shyness behind you and the voice in front of you" in her feedback from Lionel.
The audition rounds of Idol continue through the end of March.
In addition to being a judge on the singing competition, Katy is in the middle of her own residency in Las Vegas. "Katy Perry: Play" is currently running at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, with dates running through mid-August.
No word on whether or not the queso song might get added to the setlist.
American Idol airs Sunday nights at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.