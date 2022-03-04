Kim and Penn Holderness Reveal How They Became The Amazing Race's Oldest Ever Winners

Watch : "The Amazing Race" Exclusive Sneak Peek

Before The Amazing Race champs Kim and Penn Holderness traversed 17 cities in seven countries or even stepped foot on the starting mat in London's Trafalgar Square, they hit the bar.

"Kim made me go to a map-reading class," Penn told E! News hours after their victorious run aired on the CBS series March 2. "It was at a brewery! It was awesome." And while the REI-hosted session gave them some helpful tips about identifying midway markers and backstops to keep them from going too far, mostly, he said, "A lot of it just came back to us because we're old and we used maps."

Still, the choice to do a brush-up—just a small part of the extensive preparation the YouTube personalities underwent after getting cast on the reality competition's 33rd season—proved particularly wise when they returned from the show's longest pitstop ever and learned that a significant uptick in self-driving was among the many COVID-era protocols put into place.