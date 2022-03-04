Stanford Soccer Player Katie Meyer's Cause of Death Revealed

As family and friends mourn Katie Meyer, the star goalkeeper and captain of the Stanford women's soccer team, authorities revealed more information about her cause of death.
A spokesperson for the County of Santa Clara said the 22-year-old athlete died of self-inflicted injuries on Tuesday, March 1.
According to a statement obtained by E! News on March 3, "There is no indication of foul play, and Meyer's death was determined to be self-inflicted."
The County of Santa Clara is not releasing additional information about the case at this time, only adding that the medical examiner is still "investigating" her death.
Meyer, a senior International Relations major and Resident Assistant originally from Newbury Park, Calif., was found dead in a campus residence on March 1, according to Stanford University. She is survived by her parents, Steve Meyer and Gina Meyer, and sisters Siena and Samantha.
"Katie was extraordinarily committed to everything and everyone in her world," Stanford said in a statement on March 2. "Her friends describe her as a larger-than-life team player in all her pursuits, from choosing an academic discipline she said 'changed my perspective on the world and the very important challenges that we need to work together to overcome' to the passion she brought to the Cardinal women's soccer program and to women's sports in general."
Stanford also praised Katie's incredible athletic abilities: She made two critical saves in a penalty shootout against North Carolina to help her school win its third NCAA women's soccer championship in 2019.
Before enrolling at Stanford, Meyer was a 4.3 GPA student at the Conejo Valley Unified School District's online school Century Academy and also played on the Newbury Park High football team, according to local newspaper The Ventura County Star.
"Katie was a bright shining light for so many on the field and in our community," Stanford's statement continued. "There are no words to express the emptiness that we feel at this moment."
Additional condolences poured in from teammates and admirers. Sanford Women's Soccer honored Meyer on Instagram with a photo tribute captioned, "We love you, Katie."
The NCAA mourned Meyer's death with a tweet that read, "We join Stanford in mourning the loss of Katie Meyer. Our condolences to her family, friends and teammates."
U.S. Soccer also memorialized the gifted college student, tweeting, "The thoughts and hearts of the entire U.S. Soccer Federation are with the family, friends, teammates and loved ones of Katie Meyer."