Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney Shows Off Her Red Hair Transformation After Getting Engaged

Newly engaged Sydney Sweeney is showing off her new look
The Euphoria actress was spotted dawning her fiery red hair while leaving a friend's house on March 2. Sydney paired her new hair color with a matching ginger lip, a blue floral dress and a pink purse.
This new look may come as a shock for fans who are used to seeing her blonde locks on the Euphoria set, but this red revamp seems to be done for a new acting project. On March 1, Sydney shared a snap of herself with ginger hair, a bandana and a button-up plaid shirt. The actress captioned the photo, "Penny Jo" while tagging the official page for the upcoming movie, National Anthem.
And while her new ginger ‘do and a floral outfit were captured in new photos obtained by E! News, one accessory was noticeably missing: an engagement ring.
On March 2, E! News confirmed that Sydney and restaurateur Jonathan Davino are engaged. A source exclusively told E! News that the pair is "very cute and happy together."
"She and Johnny refer to each other as fiancés," the source shared.
The confirmation comes after Sydney sparked some major engagement rumors when seen with a ring on that finger. In a photo obtained by E! News on March 1, Sydney was spotted chatting with a friend in Los Angeles while rocking a huge rock.
Sydney has yet to publicly address her new accessory, but she has been known to keep her love life private. Johnathan and her, who have been dating since 2018, have only made a few public appearances together.
In a February interview with Cosmopolitan, the actress shared that she doesn't date people who are "in the spotlight."
"I don't date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment," she explained, "because I can just be normal Syd that way and it's easiest."