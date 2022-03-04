Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney Shows Off Her Red Hair Transformation After Getting Engaged

Watch : Is Sydney Sweeney ENGAGED to Jonathan Davino?

Newly engaged Sydney Sweeney is showing off her new look

The Euphoria actress was spotted dawning her fiery red hair while leaving a friend's house on March 2. Sydney paired her new hair color with a matching ginger lip, a blue floral dress and a pink purse.

This new look may come as a shock for fans who are used to seeing her blonde locks on the Euphoria set, but this red revamp seems to be done for a new acting project. On March 1, Sydney shared a snap of herself with ginger hair, a bandana and a button-up plaid shirt. The actress captioned the photo, "Penny Jo" while tagging the official page for the upcoming movie, National Anthem.

And while her new ginger ‘do and a floral outfit were captured in new photos obtained by E! News, one accessory was noticeably missing: an engagement ring.

On March 2, E! News confirmed that Sydney and restaurateur Jonathan Davino are engaged. A source exclusively told E! News that the pair is "very cute and happy together."