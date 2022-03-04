The Size-Inclusive Underwear That It-Girls Love

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're on Instagram, you've probably noticed influencers and it-girls wearing Parade styles. These underwear, bras, and apparel are truly taking over our feeds. The best part? These styles are size-inclusive and sustainable. Parade uses the softest recycled yarns.
One reviewer of Parade's bras says: "I have always hated bras and never found it enjoyable to buy a new one because they all felt the same, uncomfortable! But this year I decided I needed to fix my relationship with bras and find some that make me feel great. This is the bra! Unbelievably comfy and does not move! The support is perfect so if you have been on the hunt for that silky smooth weightless bra I recommend trying out Parade!" Another reviewer says her confidence has "sky rocketed" and that Parade "just gets bodies, boobs, and butts."
Parade's newest collection, "Lush Rib," just dropped, featuring flattering ribbed styles and gorgeous new colors. Even Euphoria star Chloe Cherry is on board. She recently posed on Instagram in Parade's Racer Back Tank.
Scroll below for new Parade styles and fan favorites that it-girls can't stop wearing!
Triangle Bralette
With cup sizes from A to F, you can find the perfect fit in this gorgeous bra that reviewers say is super comfy.
Sexy Silky Mesh Plunge Bralette
How cute is this tie-dye bralette?
Lush Rib Racer Back Tank
This tank from Parade's new Lush Rib line is the closet staple that your wardrobe needs!
Plunge Bralette
This super flattering bralette comes in nine colors, and you can get two for just $40, mixing and matching with the bralettes above!
Sexy Silky Mesh Thong
This thong is so cute, we want one in every color. Luckily, you can get five for $40!
High Rise Brief
This underwear has almost 1,000 5-star reviews!
Silky Lace String Cheeky
The wildflower-embroidered pattern on this underwear is too cute to pass up.
Lush Rib Long Sleeve
Another style from Parade's new Lush Rib line, here's an elevated closet staple that you'll want to wear everyday.
Cozy Waffle Wide-leg Pant
We think we found your new work from home uniform.
Silky Mesh Sleeveless Bodysuit
This bodysuit comes in this gorgeous and on-trend espresso color plus seven other colors for you to choose from. How cute would this be under a blazer?