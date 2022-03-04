How Darius Rucker Pulls Off Concerts That Make Fans Come Back for More

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.

After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.

Darius Rucker still can't believe his life.

More than 25 years after he first founded Hootie & the Blowfish at the University of South Carolina, the country singer continues selling out music venues and delivering shows that leave both old and new fans alike enjoying more than just "Beer and Sunshine."

"It sounds funny or cheesy or cliché or something but almost every night, there's a moment where I'm looking at the band or I'm looking at the screen or I see somebody in the audience that I know and I just go, 'Holy s--t,'" Darius exclusively shared with E! News. "I'm really getting to do this, the only thing I've wanted to do my entire life. I'm 55 and I'm still able to do it."