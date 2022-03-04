Criminal Minds Stars Hint at Paramount+ That They're Ready to Go Back to Work

Get ready to go crime solving, because the cast of Criminal Minds is teasing their big return!
Many of the most beloved actors from the former CBS drama's 15-year run met up on March 1, as revealed in an Instagram post by Kirsten Vangsness.
Vangsness, who played Penelope Garcia for the show's entire run, teased the potential upcoming Paramount+ revival, writing: "Hi @paramountplus I had an Exceptional Evening with these Excellent Eggs last night and I wanted to let you to know we are fun & interesting & rad to hang out with & also we are ever so appreciative that Erica Messer is a genius who makes the crime doughnuts in the most singular way."
The photo showed Vangsness with former co-stars Aisha Tyler, Paget Brewster, Joe Mantegna, A. J. Cook and Adam Rodriguez. The actors were joined by Erica Messer, who was acted as a producer and writer on the show's original run.
While no official plans for the reboot have been announced, Paramount+ remains dedicated to making it happen. On February 1, the network indicated that it was "still very much in development." The network further teased "We'll have more to share soon on that, but it is alive and well."
Figuring out what's going on is like a crime solving expedition in and of itself!
Paramount+ would be wise to get the gang back together. Last year, Criminal Minds was the most-streamed show in the United States in 2021, according to Nielsen. 12 seasons of the show are available on Netflix and were viewed by an estimated 33.9 billion minutes, better than buzzy shows like Bridgerton, Squid Game or You.
Criminal Minds ran for a total of 324 episodes from 2005 to 2020.
According to Deadline, the reboot is supposed to follow a group of returning cast members solving a single case over the course of 10 episodes. So, suffice to say that a gaggle of former Criminal Minds actors getting together feels like a good sign that news is on the horizon.
As we wait patiently, we can rest easy knowing the cast is just as ready as we are.