Criminal Minds Stars Hint at Paramount+ That They're Ready to Go Back to Work

Watch : "Criminal Minds" Cast Celebrates 300th Episode Milestone

Get ready to go crime solving, because the cast of Criminal Minds is teasing their big return!

Many of the most beloved actors from the former CBS drama's 15-year run met up on March 1, as revealed in an Instagram post by Kirsten Vangsness.

Vangsness, who played Penelope Garcia for the show's entire run, teased the potential upcoming Paramount+ revival, writing: "Hi @paramountplus I had an Exceptional Evening with these Excellent Eggs last night and I wanted to let you to know we are fun & interesting & rad to hang out with & also we are ever so appreciative that Erica Messer is a genius who makes the crime doughnuts in the most singular way."

The photo showed Vangsness with former co-stars Aisha Tyler, Paget Brewster, Joe Mantegna, A. J. Cook and Adam Rodriguez. The actors were joined by Erica Messer, who was acted as a producer and writer on the show's original run.