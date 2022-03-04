Sandra Oh Reveals If She Knows How Grey's Anatomy Will End

Watch : Sandra Oh Shares Advice to "Squid Game" Star Jung Ho-Yeon

Oh, how we miss Christina Yang.

In an interview with E! News' Daily Pop, Sandra Oh revealed if Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes ever confided in her about plans for the end of ABC's medical drama.

Though she doesn't know exactly what the ending will eventually entail, what she does know is that it will be amazing. "I'm sure however it's going to be," the actress said. "it's going to wrap up beautifully."

Back in 2007, Rhimes handed her showrunner duties over to Krista Vernoff—who served in the position until 2011, took a break and then returned in 2017.

In the interview, which was for her upcoming project, Disney Pixar's Turning Red, Oh shared which show she would love to appear on. And sorry, Grey's fans, but it doesn't sound like she wants to put back on Christina's lab coat.

"I so am loving the Righteous Gemstones," she said, "phenomenally talented people on there. I would love to come on as a crazy a–– character. I don't know what but it's like very broad and I really think it's a funny show."

You heard the lady! It's your move, Danny McBride!