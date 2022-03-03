See the Sweet Way Kim Kardashian's Kids Are Getting Involved in Her Activism

James Devaney/GC Images

She added, "I love hearing their stories- from life sentences to what life is like now. I'm so proud of them and can't wait to hike more!"

In a separate post, she shared a heartwarming selfie with all her fellow morning workout attendees and wrote out all of their names.

Kim has been a vocal advocate for criminal justice reform throughout her entire life. In 2018 and 2019, she visited the White House to discuss the topic with then-President Donald Trump.

At the TCA winter press tour in January 2020, Kim explained that she believed her criminal justice work was her calling in life, saying, "I don't see how I could just say no to someone that really needs help if I know that I can help them."

When asked at the time if she was ever shocked by the type of work she was taking on, Kim said she naturally was.

"I am sometimes," she shared at the event. "But I think that it also shows my kids how motivated I am every time I have a prison visit or, you know, I explained to them why I'm going and what I'm doing and they understand."

It sounds like they're already inspired by their mom to make a difference too!