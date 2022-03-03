Love Is Blind's Nick and Vanessa Lachey Put Shake on Blast During the Heated Reunion

Watch : "Love Is Blind" Finale, "RHONJ" Argument & "Joe Millionaire"

Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee was on the wrong show, and co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey agree with us.

On Thursday, March 3, Netflix released a sneak peek of their highly anticipated reunion for Love Is Blind season two, and it's bound to shake fans to their core. In the footage, the Lacheys are seen questioning Shake's intentions on the show, with Nick claiming that the veterinarian-turned-house-DJ was really more interested in the "conventional dating world."

Defending himself, Shake tells the famous pair, "I want the emotional connection. Everything we know the show is supposed to do, but there are also certain criteria there that goes beyond the emotional connection."

Shake's former fiancée Deepti Vempati, who he previously compared to one of his aunts, isn't impressed with this defense, as she's spotted shaking her head. Still, Shake chooses to double down on his stance, adding, "Love is not purely blind to me."

And while that isn't necessarily a bad thing, Vanessa highlights that that's why he's "on the wrong dating show."