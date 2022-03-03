Bella Hadid Bares All in See-Through Dresses at Paris Fashion Week

See why Bella Hadid turned heads during Paris Fashion Week. Ooh la la!

By Kelly Gilmore Mar 03, 2022 11:38 PMTags
Sheer perfection.

Bella Hadid bared it all in two incredible see-through dresses during Paris Fashion Week 2022.

The model turned heads for all the right reasons as she strutted the runway during the Coperni Womenswear Fall/Winter show on March 3. Bella rocked a short halter neck gown made from revealing navy blue fabric. A key-hole cut, fabric roses, crystal beading, and thigh high black patent leather boots completed the look.

Bella sported natural makeup with laminated brows and a lightly-glossed lip.

But the model wasn't done showing off her stuff: She served another peek-a-boo moment as she closed the Ludovic De Saint-Sernin Womenswear Fall/Winter show on March 3. This time, she wore a gauzy black halter neck gown that included velvet cut-outs on the neckline and skirt.

Keeping the barely-there aesthetic, the model's makeup, done by Karina Westerlund, had a light and dewy finish. Bella wore her black dark hair down with black nail polish to match.

Later, she reposted a letter of praise designer Ludovic had shared, commenting: "Support the people you LOVE Thank you Ludovic." Think she's keeping the dress?

Scroll on to see more of Bella's daring fashion.

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images
Sheer Perfection

At the 2022 Ludovic De Saint-Sernin show, Bella rocked a black gown with velvet details.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Barely There Bella

For the 2022 Coperni Paris Fashion Week show, the supermodel sported a see-through blue dress.

Instagram
Stunning Selfie

"Palestinian and Dutch," the runway star captioned a February 2021 bikini pic.

Instagram
Legs For Days

The model sported a neon thong bikini while celebrating her 24th birthday on a boat in the ocean. 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Fashion Forecast

While attending the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show at Paris Fashion Week, Bella Hadid grabbed the attention of fans with her blue cropped halter top.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Met Gala Cutouts

At the 2019 Met Gala, the supermodel stood out in a bejeweled Moschino gown adorned with large cutouts at the hip. 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Catwalk Queen

That same year, the supermodel sported a black catsuit by Alexander Wang, which featured faux nipple and belly button piercings. 

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Plunging on the Pink Carpet

For the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2018, the star opted for a sheer gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. 

Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images for Dior
A Supermodel in See-Through

The model posed in a see-through design at the 2017 Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer Bal Masque.   

Shutterstock; Getty Images
Backless Bella

At the 2017 Met Gala, the star had all eyes on her in a backless Alexander Wang mesh catsuit. 

Splash News
Out in Undies

For Rihanna's Met Gala after-party in 2017, Hadid dressed up in pasties and underwear with a sheer overlay.  

Marc Piasecki/WireImage
Sheer Star

At the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris, Hadid confidently posed in this sheer metallic gown with a plunging geometric neckline and waist cutouts. 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Hip-High Slit

The supermodel unforgettably donned this red Alexandra Gauthiere gown with a daring slit that went as high as her hip at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016.

