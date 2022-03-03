Bella Hadid Bares All in See-Through Dresses at Paris Fashion Week

Sheer perfection.

Bella Hadid bared it all in two incredible see-through dresses during Paris Fashion Week 2022.

The model turned heads for all the right reasons as she strutted the runway during the Coperni Womenswear Fall/Winter show on March 3. Bella rocked a short halter neck gown made from revealing navy blue fabric. A key-hole cut, fabric roses, crystal beading, and thigh high black patent leather boots completed the look.

Bella sported natural makeup with laminated brows and a lightly-glossed lip.

But the model wasn't done showing off her stuff: She served another peek-a-boo moment as she closed the Ludovic De Saint-Sernin Womenswear Fall/Winter show on March 3. This time, she wore a gauzy black halter neck gown that included velvet cut-outs on the neckline and skirt.

Keeping the barely-there aesthetic, the model's makeup, done by Karina Westerlund, had a light and dewy finish. Bella wore her black dark hair down with black nail polish to match.