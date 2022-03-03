Pretty Little Liars’ Shay Mitchell Rocks Glittering Gown While Showing Off Her Baby Bump

Oh, baby!

Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell showed off her next-level maternity style by posting a hilarious video on her Instagram account on Wednesday, March 2.

The clip features the actress, who is expecting her second child with longtime partner Matte Babel, looking extremely comfy while dressed in a gray bathrobe with no makeup on and her hair pulled up in a messy bun at home.

"OK sure, I look like this right now," the video's voiceover explains, "but if you send me one text that says something about 'mimosas' or 'brunch'..." The Dollface star then places her hand over the camera, covering it entirely.

When she removes it, Shay excitedly shows off her new wardrobe transformation, sporting a golden jacket and a glittering silver gown that highlights her growing baby bump. To further complete the look, she also added some glam makeup and curled her hair, too.

The voiceover then concludes, "...give me five minutes."