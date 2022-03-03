Skylar Astin's New Grey's Anatomy Role Is Pitch Perfect for Him

Watch : "Grey's Anatomy" Star Caterina Scorsone Talks Amelia & Kai's KISS

Skylar Astin may be joining the cast of Grey's Anatomy but don't expect an a-cappella performance of The Fray's "How to Save a Life."

On Thursday, Mar. 3, ABC announced the Pitch Perfect star has been cast in a recurring role on the beloved medical drama. According to Variety, who was first to report the news, Skylar will make his debut as Todd Eames in the Mar. 24 episode titled "Put the Squeeze on Me."

In a first look at the upcoming episode, Todd appears opposite Jo Wilson, an OB-GYN resident at Grey Sloan memorial, played by Camilla Luddington. Dare we say sparks are flying in this pic?

While ABC would neither confirm nor deny that Eames is Jo's potential love interest, they had this to say about the new character: "Charming and handsome with a gentle soul, Eames holds a PhD in environmental sciences and loves a good spreadsheet. He is close with his sister, who is a pregnant patient at Grey Sloan Memorial."