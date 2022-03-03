Kate McKinnon Says You'll Look at Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic Differently After Joe vs. Carole

Watch : Kate McKinnon & J.Lo's AWKWARD Bathroom Encounter

Kate McKinnon wants all you cool cats and kittens to reconsider everything you think you know about Joe "Exotic" Maldonado-Passage and Carole Baskin.

The Saturday Night Live star plays Carole in Joe vs. Carole, Peacock's new Tiger King-inspired limited series. And she's hoping to convince viewers to take another look at the cat-crazy pair. "We really wanted people to understand what had happened in their lives that led them to these points, and why the heck they were so darn obsessed with cats."

Fans roared for Netflix's Tiger King, which documented wild cat enthusiasts Joe and Carole and their, er, different ways of doing things. The new series will detail their bitter rivalry and the events that led to a wild murder-for-hire plot that landed Joe in prison.