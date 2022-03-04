Exclusive

Love Is Blind Relationship Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together?

Now that season two of Netflix's Love Is Blind has ended, find out which couples are together, which co-stars are feuding and more.

Warning: contains spoilers.

The pods are officially closed, and the dating apps are officially downloaded.

Now that Love Is Bind season two has come to an end, what is the cast up to? Some are engaged, for some it's complicated and for others, well, they're just as single as they were when they entered the pods in the first place. 

This season, 30 singles from Chicago tried out an unconventional way of dating to see if love truly is blind. Six couples got engaged sight unseen and headed to Mexico before deciding if they wanted say, "I do."

The six couples include Nick and Danielle, Shayne and Natalie, Shaina and Kyle, Shake and Deepti, Jarrette and Iyanna and Mallory and Salvador.

We last saw the love birds during the season finale as they walked down the aisle and contemplated whether or not they wanted to say "yes" to forever with their match. But the only two couples to make it through their vows were Nick and Danielle and Jarette and Iyanna.

Don't fret, we did some digging and we have answers to the aforementioned questions. Scroll through the gallery below for your Love Is Blind season two status check!

Netflix
Deepti and Shake

As we know, Deepti and Shake's time on the show did not end with a happily ever after. 

While Deepti revealed to E! News that she is now single, her brother and Shake have been feuding on Instagram.

"'Shake', bruh, you're a loser," Deepti's brother Sunny and his partner Hina Merchant Vempati wrote in a joint Instagram. "You minimized my sister's life by making some awful and cringeworthy comments about her."

They continued, urging Shake to "stay the f--k away" from their sister.

Looks like Shake will be heading to his Nobu reservation alone! 

Netflix
Jarrette and Iyanna

This couple gives us hope that love really is blind.

In an E! News interview, Iyanna shared her and Jarrette are happily married. "Jarette and I of course are still together," she said, "still married."

 

Netflix
Danielle and Nick

Another successful couple! 

Iyanna exclusively revealed to E! news that "Danielle and Nick are still together."

Danielle also recently traveled to Las Vegas with Iyanna and Deepti on Feb. 25 for a girl's trip. 

Netflix
Shaina and Kyle

Kyle is single and Shaina is in a "serious" relationship. 

While Kyle revealed in an E! News interview that he is "gonna take some time off," Shaina said in an interview with Nick Viall on his Viall Files podcast that she is taken.

And as far as her status with Shayne, she thinks that he is "such a great guy."

"We're friends," she said, "and I want nothing but the best for him."

Meanwhile, Kyle has been involved in Shake's internet feuding. After the Love Is Blind's verified page teased the upcoming reunion, Kyle mentioned he is "enjoying the train wreck," and Shake fired back, "translation: you're a little bihh."

Netflix
Natalie and Shayne

Though Natalie and Shayne's time on the show didn't end with the exchanging of vows, Natalie told E! the "love stories" we saw on the show were "completely genuine."

"It's not reality TV," Natalie shared. "It's our real lives, real feelings, and our real relationships."

But from the looks of an E! News exclusive sneak peek at the reunion, with Shayne demanding an apology from a tearful Natalie, it's doubtful that these two are still friends.

"So you don't feel bad about anything you've done?" he asks in the clip. 

Netflix
Mallory and Sal

During the season finale, Sal wasn't able to say, "I do."

In an E! News interview, he revealed that he is now single. "Dating in the future now?" he said. "I don't even know the approach. I think the best approach is stay off the dating apps."

