How Dixie D'Amelio Plans to "Make It Work" With Boyfriend Noah Beck While Away on Tour

Watch : Dixie D'Amelio Reveals Real Reason Why She Didn't Go To College

Dixie D'Amelio is taking things one whole day at a time ahead of her tour with Big Time Rush.

While attending the Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 2, the 20-year-old TikTok star and singer exclusively shared with E! News how she's gearing up for the road. Though touring with the boy band, who recently reunited after eight years apart, means being away from her boyfriend—fellow TikToker Noah Beck—Dixie said that having to juggle "a relationship and working" was something she's known "from the beginning" of her career.

"I think that's just a part of life," she explained. "You work and you see each other when you can. And everyone's busy, so, we'll make it work."

And that means fans can be on the lookout for some familiar faces in the crowd. After all, Dixie shared, "I love having my family and my friends there."