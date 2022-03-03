How Dixie D'Amelio Plans to "Make It Work" With Boyfriend Noah Beck While Away on Tour

Dixie D'Amelio is taking things one whole day at a time ahead of her tour with Big Time Rush.
While attending the Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 2, the 20-year-old TikTok star and singer exclusively shared with E! News how she's gearing up for the road. Though touring with the boy band, who recently reunited after eight years apart, means being away from her boyfriend—fellow TikToker Noah Beck—Dixie said that having to juggle "a relationship and working" was something she's known "from the beginning" of her career.
"I think that's just a part of life," she explained. "You work and you see each other when you can. And everyone's busy, so, we'll make it work."
And that means fans can be on the lookout for some familiar faces in the crowd. After all, Dixie shared, "I love having my family and my friends there."
"I think it's just so nice," she said. "I thought I wouldn't want them there. But when I did Jingle Ball and seeing them in the audience, it was so calming being able to look at them."
While Dixie said she's "not fully into the tour schedule yet," she is looking forward to hitting the ground running—literally.
"I know I need to start running and working out," she said of her tour preparations. "I know that's most important."
Calling Big Time Rush "the nicest group ever," she added of her tourmates, "All the boys are so sweet."
Dixie and Noah, 20, have been dating for nearly two years. In 2020, the couple sparked romance rumors after they shared a kiss in Dixie's "Be Happy" music video and went public with their relationship that September, when Noah posted a sweet tribute to the "One Whole Day" artist in honor of their one-month anniversary.
While it's safe to say the duo are now one of TikTok's most beloved couples, Noah recently told E! News that he and Dixie have taken a more low-key approach to their relationship.
"I've been telling a lot of people we're kind of keeping things offline. And since we've been doing so, it's been good," he shared during New York Fashion Week in February. "We kind of just enjoy time together rather than like seeming like we do it for our fans, in a sense. We're doing it for each other and that's what it's all about."