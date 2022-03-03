Hulu's The Dropout Isn't a Comedy But Liz Meriwether Says It's "OK to Laugh"

Watch : "The Dropout" Creator Talks Switching From Comedy to Drama

The Dropout may be about the Theranos scandal, but don't be surprised if you find yourself chuckling while watching the Hulu series.

When I watched the first episodes, which detail Elizabeth Holmes' short-lived success, I found myself laughing, before immediately stopping and asking, "Should I be reacting this way?" After all, the Stanford dropout duped investors into forking over millions of dollars for a product that never really worked.

But showrunner Liz Meriwether told me in a recent interview, "Yes, it's okay to laugh! There's some funny moments."

Of course, she noted that this was never her intention. "I certainly wasn't wanting to make fun of her or make fun of other people in the show," Liz explained. "I just wanted to embrace the sort of awkwardness and the absurdity of her world."

She added, "I was just trying to kind of tell the story as much as I could, based on the facts that I had."

It's this approach to Elizabeth's story that sets The Dropout apart from the many podcasts, documentaries and articles about the subject. For once, viewers can see how Elizabeth, played by Amanda Seyfried, found herself the CEO of a multi-million dollar company without casting judgement.