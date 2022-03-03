Julia Fox Slams “Ridiculous” Rumor She Interviewed to Be Kanye “Ye” West’s Girlfriend

Watch : Julia Fox Says She's NOT Dating Kanye "Ye" West for Clout

Julia Fox is setting the record straight.



During her conversation with The New York Times—published March 3—the Uncut Gems actress opened up about her month-long whirlwind romance with Kanye "Ye" West, saying that she broke up with the Donda rapper because the two couldn't spend a lot of time together due to travel, family and work obligations.



"I tried my best to make it work," she told the publication. "I already had a jam-packed life. How do I fit this really big personality into this already full life? It just wasn't sustainable. I lost like 15 pounds in that month."



After confirming that she and Ye were not exclusive as a couple, the 32-year-old model addressed rumors that she had to be interviewed to be the Yeezy mogul's girlfriend, calling the gossip "ridiculous."



Julia also denied that she and Ye referred to each other as "boyfriend" and "girlfriend."