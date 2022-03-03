Julia Fox Slams “Ridiculous” Rumor She Interviewed to Be Kanye “Ye” West’s Girlfriend

Julia Fox is setting the record straight.
During her conversation with The New York Times—published March 3—the Uncut Gems actress opened up about her month-long whirlwind romance with Kanye "Ye" West, saying that she broke up with the Donda rapper because the two couldn't spend a lot of time together due to travel, family and work obligations.
"I tried my best to make it work," she told the publication. "I already had a jam-packed life. How do I fit this really big personality into this already full life? It just wasn't sustainable. I lost like 15 pounds in that month."
After confirming that she and Ye were not exclusive as a couple, the 32-year-old model addressed rumors that she had to be interviewed to be the Yeezy mogul's girlfriend, calling the gossip "ridiculous."
Julia also denied that she and Ye referred to each other as "boyfriend" and "girlfriend."
The model told The New York Times that those words didn't come out of her mouth, but "it definitely felt like I was his girlfriend. But it also felt like I was being cast in the role of his girlfriend—and he was casting me. He was the orchestrator of it all. It really did feel like a movie."
Julia and Ye first sparked dating rumors during New Year's Eve after the two were spotted together in Miami. The couple then began making more public appearances together and were photographed on multiple outings in New York City and while wearing matching denim outfits at Paris Fashion Week.
While their relationship seemed to blossom, Ye was making public pleas to be reunited with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian—which prompted some fans to speculate that his new fling with Julia was just for publicity. But on her Forbidden Fruits podcast last month, Julia implied that wasn't necessarily the case, saying, "I mean, time will tell. You'll just see."
On Valentine's Day, Julia's rep told E! News that she and Ye had split, but remained "good friends and collaborators."
Since then, Ye has been spending more time with model Chaney Jones, with a source telling E! News that "they are having a good time" but don't have a "label" on it.