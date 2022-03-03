Exclusive

Gabby Barrett Shares What She's Learned From Her First Year as a Mom

Country singer and American Idol alum Gabby Barrett also told E! News the inspiring advice she has for her daughter: “Dream big, and do not be afraid."

By Mike Vulpo, Spencer Lubitz Mar 03, 2022 8:38 PMTags
MusicInterviewsExclusivesKidsCelebritiesEntertainment
Watch: ACM Awards 2021 Must-See Arrivals: Blake Shelton, Lady A & More

Gabby Barrett is singing the praises of life as a new mom.

The country music star—nominated for Female Artist of the Year at this month's 2022 ACM Awards—is soaking up every minute with her 13-month-old daughter Baylah May Foehner. And yes, she's giving thanks to her own parents for the sacrifices they made along the way.

"What I've learned about myself is probably to be more grateful to my parents for what they have done for me," Gabby exclusively shared with E! News at the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 2. "It takes a lot to be a parent. It takes a lot to be a mother trying to balance another job."

"I came from a very hardworking family," added Gabby, who will hit the road this summer with Jason Aldean for the Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour. "I just appreciate my parents more for what they've done for me."

photos
Musicians Performing Live on Stage

While at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, Gabby was joined onstage by husband Cade Foehner for an acoustic duet of her platinum single "I Hope." Soon after, she accepted the Rising Star Award, presented by Honda. 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

It's more proof that Gabby's musical dreams have come true after she placed third during season 16 of American Idol in 2018. She plans to share everything she's learned along the way with her daughter.

Gabby said she hopes that Baylah will "dream big," "never be afraid," and know that her parents support her.

"I had very supportive parents growing up," she said. "My dad was very supportive, very involved with all of my stuff for a long time coming up. I came from nothing. I came from very humble beginnings. I'm one of eight kids and he poured everything he had into me and so I want to make sure that my daughter knows that I'll do the same for her."

Trending Stories

1

Trans Swimmer Lia Thomas Addresses Debate About Her Competing

2

Kim Kardashian Subtly Supports Pete Davidson Amid Kanye "Ye" West Feud

3

All the Takeaways From Kourtney Kardashian's Rare Candid Interview

As for Cade, he already sees signs of Gabby's powerful influence on their daughter.

"One of my favorite things is watching you play with your baby doll trying to imitate mommy," he wrote in a birthday post for Baylah on Instagram. "It is incredible to see your mothering qualities budding out even now. You will be a great mother some day. You have a great one to teach you."

Yep, Gabby is one of "The Good Ones."  

Trending Stories

1

Trans Swimmer Lia Thomas Addresses Debate About Her Competing

2

Kim Kardashian Subtly Supports Pete Davidson Amid Kanye "Ye" West Feud

3

All the Takeaways From Kourtney Kardashian's Rare Candid Interview

4

Take a Glimpse Inside Jessica Biel's Birthday With Justin & Sons

5

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's Love Story Is Some Fairytale Bliss

Latest News

Julia Fox Slams Rumor She Interviewed to Be Kanye West’s Girlfriend

Exclusive

What Gabby Barrett Learned From Her First Year of Motherhood

Exclusive

Here's What The Courtship's Nicole Remy Wants in a Suitor

Exclusive

Toni Collette Talks Pieces of Her & Hereditary Parallels

Rebel Wilson Shares "Best Birthday" Gift as She Becomes U.S. Resident

Clayton Echard's Surprising Reaction to Criticism for His Season

Kim Kardashian Subtly Supports Pete Davidson Amid Kanye "Ye" West Feud