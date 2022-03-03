Here's What The Courtship's Nicole Remy Is Looking For in a Suitor

Watch : "The Courtship" Brings "Bridgerton" Dating to Real Life

Why settle for a Bachelor when you can have a duke?

Such is the question of NBC's new Regency-era dating series The Courtship. Set in a 19th-century castle in the English countryside, the reality show follows leading lady Nicole Remy as she attempts to find love among 16 suitors.

But before she embarks on that journey starting March 6, Nicole is taking E! News' Daily Pop back to the beginning. "This opportunity kind of fell on my lap," the 25-year-old Seattle resident exclusively revealed on March 3. "I wasn't necessarily looking for it, but what I was looking for was love. And so it just worked out so perfectly, right?"

Perfect, indeed. After all, Nicole explained that she has "a group of men that I can potentially choose from, and everything is arranged for me and it's Bridgerton themed."

"Who doesn't want to dress up like a princess every day?" she added. "So I thought, 'Let's do it.'"