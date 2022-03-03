Rebel Wilson Celebrates "Best Birthday Present" as She Becomes Permanent U.S. Resident

This calls for an aca-celebration!
While celebrating her 42nd birthday on Wednesday, Mar. 2, Rebel Wilson took to her Instagram Story to show off the incredible gift she had received: her brand new U.S. permanent resident card.
Posting an appropriately blurred out photo, the Isn't It Romantic actress—who was born and raised in Sydney, Australia—wrote, "Wow. The best birthday present just arrived! [heart emoji]"
In addition to sharing her new U.S. resident status, Rebel also took to her Story to post photos of the gorgeous floral arrangements she had received as part of her special day, including one from her Pitch Perfect 3 co-star Hailee Steinfeld.
The red, pink and purple bouquet from Hailee featured a small note that read, "Happy birthday Reb! I wish I could be there to celebrate with you. I hope you enjoy your day to the fullest. Love you! XO, Hailee."
But Hailee wasn't the only Pitch Perfect alum who joined in on Rebel's birthday fun.
The actress later shared an image from her birthday dinner at Nobu in Malibu, Calif., that saw her smiling happily while posing with her fellow Barden Bellas Anna Kendrick, Chrissie Fit and Shelley Regner.
On the image, Rebel also added in an adorable sticker that read, "Crush it like a Bella."
Sharing a video of her and her pals on their recent vacation to Cabo San Lucas for her birthday, Rebel reflected on her new chapter in an Instagram post, writing, "The older I get the more I appreciate and understand the importance of great friendships."
"I used to focus so much on work and crushing it out in the world, I was a lone wolf for most of it, I came to America and had to start fresh not knowing anyone," she wrote. "I realize now that it's not about the money or the achievements that brings you happiness."
She added, "Sure that stuff's nice but it's really about the people you meet along the way and the relationships you have. I'm most lucky to have great people in my life."