Rebel Wilson Celebrates "Best Birthday Present" as She Becomes Permanent U.S. Resident

This calls for an aca-celebration!

While celebrating her 42nd birthday on Wednesday, Mar. 2, Rebel Wilson took to her Instagram Story to show off the incredible gift she had received: her brand new U.S. permanent resident card.

Posting an appropriately blurred out photo, the Isn't It Romantic actress—who was born and raised in Sydney, Australia—wrote, "Wow. The best birthday present just arrived! [heart emoji]"

In addition to sharing her new U.S. resident status, Rebel also took to her Story to post photos of the gorgeous floral arrangements she had received as part of her special day, including one from her Pitch Perfect 3 co-star Hailee Steinfeld.

The red, pink and purple bouquet from Hailee featured a small note that read, "Happy birthday Reb! I wish I could be there to celebrate with you. I hope you enjoy your day to the fullest. Love you! XO, Hailee."

But Hailee wasn't the only Pitch Perfect alum who joined in on Rebel's birthday fun.