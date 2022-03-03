Bachelor Clayton Echard Has a Surprising Reaction to Criticism for His Season

While guest-starring on the Clickbait with Bachelor Nation podcast, Clayton Echard discussed the criticism he has received while being on The Bachelor. See what he had to say here!

By Jillian Fabiano Mar 03, 2022 7:48 PMTags
TVThe BachelorABCCelebritiesBachelor Nation
Watch: Clayton Echard Reveals He Found Love on the "Bachelor"

Clayton Echard wishes that "people would just wait until the full story is out" before "casting their judgments."

ABC's 26th leading man has gotten a lot of criticism for his season of The Bachelor. And on Clickbait with Bachelor Nation—with hosts Joe Amabile, Natasha Parker and guest co-host Deandra Kanu—Clayton discussed the backlash he has received, and how he has dealt with it. 

He explained that fans of the show are judging his decisions without knowing the full story. "Today's day and age, everybody likes to jump and push their opinion out as quick as they can," he told the Bachelor alums. "With technology and Twitter and all these different avenues, we're able to get out our opinions as quick as possible."

And though he believes there is "some validity" to some of their arguments and that he expects "to face criticism" as he "did not do things perfectly," he wishes fans would just wait to see what happens. 

photos
The Tangled Web of Bachelor Nation Contestants Who Have Dated

Though it has been hard to take on the role of the bachelor, Clayton has had a good support system helping him through. 

"I've had really great conversations with previous bachelors [and] bachelorettes," he shared, "that have really put it in perspective that, 'hey, a lot of what you're feeling, a lot of this hate that you see online is temporary. And it can change very quickly.'"

Previously a source close to production exclusively told E! News that "Clayton is really struggling with the criticism he has taken for the decisions he has made on the show."

"Clayton is so concerned with how things will play out," the sourced continued, "that he even reached out to former bachelors Matt James and Nick Viall for their advice and support."

ABC/Pamela Littky

On the podcast, Clayton added that his family—including his mom, dad and brothers—"check in about once a week."

"I live with my brother currently," he added. "We watch the episodes together. He keeps it pretty lighthearted. He makes fun of me; says I have no game and just loves to bash everything about me. But that's our dynamic. He's been great to have around."

While we wait to find out who Clayton gives his final rose to during the season finale of The Bachelor on March 14, tune into Click Bait with Bachelor Nation when new episodes drop weekly.

Trending Stories

1

Trans Swimmer Lia Thomas Addresses Debate About Her Competing

2

Kim Kardashian Subtly Supports Pete Davidson Amid Kanye "Ye" West Feud

3

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's Love Story Is Some Fairytale Bliss

4

Diplo Reflects on "Huge Beefs" With Taylor Swift and Lorde

5

Lala Kent Says Ex Randall Created "Toxic Environment" For Her & Ocean

Latest News

Exclusive

The Dropout Isn't a Comedy But It's “OK to Laugh"

Julia Fox Slams Rumor She Interviewed to Be Kanye West’s Girlfriend

Exclusive

What Gabby Barrett Learned From Her First Year of Motherhood

Exclusive

Here's What The Courtship's Nicole Remy Wants in a Suitor

Exclusive

Toni Collette Talks Pieces of Her & Hereditary Parallels

Rebel Wilson Shares "Best Birthday" Gift as She Becomes U.S. Resident

Clayton Echard's Surprising Reaction to Criticism for His Season