Bachelor Clayton Echard Has a Surprising Reaction to Criticism for His Season

Watch : Clayton Echard Reveals He Found Love on the "Bachelor"

Clayton Echard wishes that "people would just wait until the full story is out" before "casting their judgments."

ABC's 26th leading man has gotten a lot of criticism for his season of The Bachelor. And on Clickbait with Bachelor Nation—with hosts Joe Amabile, Natasha Parker and guest co-host Deandra Kanu—Clayton discussed the backlash he has received, and how he has dealt with it.

He explained that fans of the show are judging his decisions without knowing the full story. "Today's day and age, everybody likes to jump and push their opinion out as quick as they can," he told the Bachelor alums. "With technology and Twitter and all these different avenues, we're able to get out our opinions as quick as possible."

And though he believes there is "some validity" to some of their arguments and that he expects "to face criticism" as he "did not do things perfectly," he wishes fans would just wait to see what happens.