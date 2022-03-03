How Kim Kardashian Is Subtly Supporting Pete Davidson Amid Kanye "Ye" West Drama

Despite Kanye "Ye" West's song title, Kim Kardashian knows that things haven't been exactly "eazy" for Pete Davidson.
Just hours after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was declared legally single amid her ongoing divorce from the rapper on Mar. 2, Ye dropped the video for his single featuring The Game called "Eazy." Immediately after the upload, the visual was met with backlash online from fans since it featured a clay figure of Kim's boyfriend Pete being kidnapped, tied up and buried alive.
Amid the drama, Kim also took to social media to subtly support the SNL star by "liking" a tweet posted by filmmaker James Gunn about Pete's character. "For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know," James wrote on Mar. 3. "A truly generous, tender & funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect."
And Kim isn't the only one who agrees. After Instagram account @commentsbycelebs reshared a photo of Kim "liking" the tweet, actress Kaley Cuoco simply commented, "Fact."
The Big Bang Theory alum would know that for a fact, given she recently worked alongside the actor for their upcoming rom-com, Meet Cute.
For those who haven't been keeping up: Kim began dating Pete last fall after her Saturday Night Live hosting debut in October, which came nearly nine months after she filed for divorce from Ye. Since then, the "Through the Wire" rapper—who is also dad to the former couple's four kids—has notably expressed his displeasure with the romance.
However, after a judge recently approved Kim's official request to terminate her marital status, for his part, Ye's lawyer Samantha Spector told E! News that his "paperwork has always indicated that his problems with the divorce was only procedural," adding that he is now "focusing his entire attention to their children."