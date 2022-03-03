Joy Behar Jokes About Suing The View After Dramatic Fall

A first for Joy Behar on The View.
During the March 3 episode, the longtime co-host stunned viewers when she dramatically fell to the ground while approaching the iconic table. Almost immediately, Behar was met with assistance from her fellow co-hosts—Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines—as they circled around to help her up.
"OK, full stop," Goldberg told Behar. "Just stand."
Per Behar, she missed the step to her tall, moving chair, which she went on to compare to The Exorcist. As Behar began to laugh off the fall, Hostin noted that "these chairs are dangerous." She also received love from the audience, with one member shouting, "We love you, Joy!"
Thankfully, Behar wasn't too fazed by the incident, joking, "25 years, that has never happened! Who do I sue?"
Though she quipped that she "went flyin'," she assured the viewers tuning in that she wasn't seriously hurt, later telling The View audience, "I'm a klutz!"
Jokes aside, Behar somberly shared that her fall made her think of Bob Saget, who passed away at 65 in January from head trauma.
"When Bob Saget fell, he died," Behar reflected. "If you hit your head and you feel dizzy or you have blurry vision or you feel like you want to go to sleep, go to the doctor because that will kill you."
Once more, Behar's co-hosts checked in to see if she's alright. Even guest co-host Ana Navarro texted Behar, "Mamacita, are you okay?"
Fans online also expressed concern. For instance, one viewer shared footage of the fall on Twitter and wrote, "my heart stopped!!"
And it seems that Behar isn't the only one to have an issue with the View chairs, as Goldberg declared on behalf of the group, "For the record, we hate these chairs."
We think the View set may need an upgrade sooner rather than later!
The View airs weekdays on ABC.